dragging-windows-on-mac-with-gestures

Yes, you can click and press your trackpad to drag windows from Mac The problem is that this is not the most convenient way to perform this action, as the precision decreases a lot with the difficulty of maintaining the click pressure with the movement of the finger.

The good news is that macOS provides two more gestures to drag a window on the trackpad

: the "drag locked", a method similar to that used by Windows notebook users; and the "three-finger drag", which only requires using three fingers to move a window.

I suggest you use the “three-finger drag” option with practice makes it super easy to use. If you’re used to the method used by computers with the Microsoft system, feel free to try it.

Check out, below, how to configure your Mac to drag windows easily with gestures.

Step 1: in the menu bar, click the  button. Then select “System Preferences…”.