Dragging Windows on Mac with Gestures
Dragging windows from the Mac might seem like an easy task, doesn’t it? If you are using a mouse there are no secrets, just click to move it on the screen. However, MacBook users may not find it so easy to perform the same action with a trackpad.
Yes, you can click and press your trackpad to drag windows from Mac The problem is that this is not the most convenient way to perform this action, as the precision decreases a lot with the difficulty of maintaining the click pressure with the movement of the finger.
The good news is that macOS provides two more gestures to drag a window on the trackpad
- : the “drag locked”, a method similar to that used by Windows notebook users; and the “three-finger drag”, which only requires using three fingers to move a window.
I suggest you use the “three-finger drag” option with practice makes it super easy to use. If you’re used to the method used by computers with the Microsoft system, feel free to try it.
Check out, below, how to configure your Mac to drag windows easily with gestures.
Step 1: in the menu bar, click the button. Then select “System Preferences…”.
Enter the macOS system settings – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2: enter “Accessibility” > “Cursor Control” .
Modify the gestures to drag the screen into ” Cursor Control” – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 3: Click on “Trackpad Options”. Activate the option “Enable the feature ‘drag'” and, next to it, choose the desired gesture. Finally, click “OK”.
Choose one of the methods to drag windows on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
