Windows package manager is updated and arrives in Windows 11

October 7, 2021
One of the simplest ways to manage computer programs for computer enthusiasts is through command lines — and Linux distributions have been doing this for a long time. This week, Microsoft released yet another update to Windows Package Manager, version 1.1, and it has already included Windows compatibility , released last Tuesday (5).

  • Windows is now available for download; know how to download
  • Windows 11 decreases by up to 15% performance of AMD CPUs; understand why
  • Winstall lets user create “package” of programs to install at once

    • The Windows Package Manager works just like other package managers out there. Through it, the user has direct control over programs that are installed on the computer, but in an advanced way, by direct command at the prompt or in Windows PowerShell.

    Commands give advanced control over packages, much like an interface common graphics does not normally offer (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

    On the terminal , the tool is accessible via the command winget. Once activated, the user can use a list of special controls to install programs, download, get information, list, export, import and search applications in registered repositories.

    No clicks, only commands

    The main advantage of using a prompt package manager is that you do not need to use a traditional graphical interface to maintain applications. For those who are more connected to the PC world or have always been more attached to Linux distros, the Windows Package Manager is an extremely welcome shortcut, as well as giving access to some facilities related to the use of repositories and deeper controls over the installation of apps.

    Winget can also have a customized look via commands (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    Microsoft’s solution first appeared in a final version in May and has been improved over time. Now, the main new feature of Windows Package Manager is being able to access applications that are inside the Microsoft Store, which becomes one of the default download sources.

    The feature update is being gradually distributed through the Microsoft Store, but those interested in the tool can also get it from GitHub. The complete service documentation is accessible on the official Microsoft website.

    Source: Microsoft

