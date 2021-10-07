Windows package manager is updated and arrives in Windows 11
One of the simplest ways to manage computer programs for computer enthusiasts is through command lines — and Linux distributions have been doing this for a long time. This week, Microsoft released yet another update to Windows Package Manager, version 1.1, and it has already included Windows compatibility , released last Tuesday (5).
The Windows Package Manager works just like other package managers out there. Through it, the user has direct control over programs that are installed on the computer, but in an advanced way, by direct command at the prompt or in Windows PowerShell.
Microsoft’s solution first appeared in a final version in May and has been improved over time. Now, the main new feature of Windows Package Manager is being able to access applications that are inside the Microsoft Store, which becomes one of the default download sources.
The feature update is being gradually distributed through the Microsoft Store, but those interested in the tool can also get it from GitHub. The complete service documentation is accessible on the official Microsoft website.
Source: Microsoft
