russia-passes-law-preventing-journalists-from-covering-the-country's-space-program

It is not new that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, is not happy with the work of the independent media — so much so that he has already declared that almost every organization of its kind operating in the country is a “foreign agent” who works to spread criticism there. Now, the campaign against the country’s independent media extends with a new law, stating that anyone covering anything related to Russian military or space activities will be classified as a foreign agent.

Some Russians understand this term as something typical of the Soviet era, in which the person is designated as an “enemy of the people”. Russia already banned coverage of space activities that had classified information, and now the new law requires that those—both organizations and individuals—who cover these subjects must post a notice in every post and social media post, which defines the work. as authored by a foreign agent.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos pays its collaborators low fees, and the country’s space vehicles have shown some flaws recently (Image: Reproduction/Roscosmos)

The notice must say that the material in question was created or distributed by foreign mass media channels, performing the role of a foreign agent , and/or a Russian legal entity performing the functions of a foreign agent. The new law brings together a list of items related to military and civil activities, about which reporters must identify themselves thus. Some examples include information about funds from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the country’s Ministry of Defense and organizations working on research for space activities, as well as information about new technologies, materials and components of Roscosmos’ products.

Technically, the law allows you to cover scientific or entirely civilian space missions, but the problem is that in Russia, civil and military programs are so closely related that it’s almost impossible to separate them — so the new law scared anyone working with space coverage in the country. Katya Pavlushchenko, known for covering Russian space issues on her blog, announced on her Twitter that she will need to suspend her publications. “In Russia, civil and military cosmonautics are very close, so you’ll never know if you’ve stepped into a minefield; that means I can’t cover Russian space activities for the time being,” he said.

In an interview, she stated that the law is so strict that if authorities wish, anyone can be accused of rape. For most bloggers and other authors covering Russia’s space sector, this represents a relatively small part of the scientific and educational work they do. “I heard from some authors of popular science and education blogs that they are going to be more attentive to space activities in other countries,” he said.

For her, it is certain that the law will affect the coverage of matters related to Roscosmos. “These authors were not negative about Roscosmos, they did a great job of highlighting its activities to ordinary people,” he commented. Pavlushchenko believes the law’s biggest effect will be to decrease coverage of Russian space activities for the country’s citizens, as they will likely have to inform themselves through the state media only. However, the law will not affect the coverage of vehicles outside the country.

