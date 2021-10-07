samsung-is-ready-to-produce-3-nanometer-chips-in-2022

The Exynos chips are close to receiving an improvement that could further reduce Samsung’s dependence on Qualcomm, in addition to helping the South Korean stand out as one of the main suppliers of chips for competitors such as MediaTek and Qualcomm itself. As informed, the company is ready to produce chips in a 3-nanometer process already in 2022, increasing the efficiency of its semiconductors .

Future 3 nm SoCs will mean more agility and energy efficiency for the chips. In theory, spending on inputs — currently scarce in the market — could be reduced by 23 %, while the processing power should increase 23% and the battery savings reach 30%. Of course, these are maximum theoretical potentials.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The arrival of 3-nanometer chips should also mean the migration from FINFET technology to GAAFET. The first has been used in the production of processors since the years 90, and, with innovation, semiconductors will have a new multi-channel design that will be largely responsible for this leap in performance compared to SoCs currently on the market.

The massive production of the new chips will take place over the next year. This means that the Galaxy S15 arrives on the market still with an Exynos 2200 produced in 5 nanometers. As Samsung debuts new processors in the S family, it is doubtful whether, despite the production next year, the SoCs will be for the Galaxy S23, or if they will debut in other flagships — such as the possible Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

Aiming at 2 nm

In addition to the 3 nm chips, the South Korean prepares for the 2 nanometers in 2022. Details about them are very scarce, as current efforts are concentrated on the component that will be produced in 2022.

It is worth remembering that TSMC also promises 3-nanometer chips for next year, aiming to maintain itself as the largest independent semiconductor manufacturer in the market, and please its traditional partners in the middle such as Nvidia and Apple.

Less dependence on Qualcomm