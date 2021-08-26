NATO condemns double bomb attack in Kabul

Two bomb attacks were carried out at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and near the Baron Hotel.

Making a statement on his social media account after the attacks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “I strongly condemn the terrible terrorist attack outside Kabul Airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority is to evacuate as many people to a safe place as possible as soon as possible.”