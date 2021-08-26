NATO condemns double bomb attack in Kabul

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 26, 2021
3

Two bomb attacks were carried out at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and near the Baron Hotel.

Making a statement on his social media account after the attacks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, “I strongly condemn the terrible terrorist attack outside Kabul Airport. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority is to evacuate as many people to a safe place as possible as soon as possible.”

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 26, 2021
3
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Extracting Images from Documents from Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on Mac

Extracting Images from Documents from Pages, Numbers, or Keynote on Mac

August 25, 2021
Photo of ind vs eng 3rd test highlights: india vs eng 3rd test day 2 highlights: joe root’s hat-trick century helped england to take a massive 345-run lead over india joe root 23rd test ton help england to lead india by 345 runs at headingley

ind vs eng 3rd test highlights: india vs eng 3rd test day 2 highlights: joe root’s hat-trick century helped england to take a massive 345-run lead over india joe root 23rd test ton help england to lead india by 345 runs at headingley

August 26, 2021
Photo of ‘Cain’ warning to its citizens from the British Foreign Office

‘Cain’ warning to its citizens from the British Foreign Office

August 25, 2021
Photo of Federal Police takes action in search of cybercriminals who attacked TSE

Federal Police takes action in search of cybercriminals who attacked TSE

August 25, 2021
Back to top button