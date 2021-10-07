Are aliens listening to our messages but not wanting to respond?

In 1950, physicist Enrico Fermi was talking about aliens with his colleagues during lunch. At one point, Fermi asked: “where is everyone?” There is still no answer to the question, but since then many hypotheses have emerged trying to explain the lack of evidence that we are not alone in the universe. One of these proposals is the SETI Paradox.

There are some approaches to looking for evidence of alien life, more specifically intelligent and technological life forms. The main one — by far the most adopted by scientists around the world — is SETI (an acronym for Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, which means Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence). It is basically the search for signals from artificial emissions in space — as radio can be.

Another route, known as METI (acronym for Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), is complementary to SETI. In this approach, scientists send signals from Earth into space to shout to the universe, as if to say, “Hey, we’re here!” However, few messages were sent, compared to the number of instruments trying to “hear” signals coming from space.

It was in 1974 that the first attempt to send a message to alien civilizations took place. Scientists at the Yevpatoria Radio Telescope center in Crimea sent Venus a morse code transmission with the letters MIR (the Russian word for “peace”) followed by “Lenin” and “SSSR”. Only later, in 1974, the Message from Arecibo, broadcast most famous was sent from the Arecibo Observatory, with information about planet Earth and human civilization.

(Image: Reproduction/ELG10 /Pixabay)

Sending was done by SETI Institute (not to be confused with the term SETI to refer to all searches for alien messages) on the occasion of the inauguration of the Puerto Rican radio telescope. The message itself was a series of 1’s and 0’s which, decoded, forming the image below. Some changes were made to the radio telescope transmitter so that the signals were transmitted with up to 21 terawatts of power.

The message was directed to the Great Globular Cluster of Hercules (or M ), which is approximately 21 light years away and about 200 thousand stars. The 1024 binary code pulses took three minutes to be transmitted on the frequency of 2016 MHz. But don’t get excited: aliens on surrounding planets from any star in the cluster would only receive the message from now on 37 a thousand years. If they can decipher it and want to answer, we would almost wait 70 thousand years.

This is a good example to understand the dimensions of the problem and what the Great Silence can mean. First, we, as a civilization, have been producing electromagnetic waves (light, radio, X-rays, etc.) a little over a century ago. If any aliens are starting to look for signs of the existence of technological life in the universe just now, it will still take a long time for our signals to reach them. The further away it is, the longer it will take for a communication to be established.

Message from Arecibo (Image: Reproduction/Frank Drake)

In an uninspiring setting, civilization closer to us it may take millions of years to receive the first electromagnetic waves sent by us towards the universe—assuming they are powerful enough to go that far. It’s possible that our own civilization will no longer exist when they finally know we’ve been here.

The answer would also be slow in coming if the aliens haven’t mastered warp technology — EmDrive — , or are not able to create wormholes, which in theory would serve as space shortcuts. All transmissions in electromagnetic waves travel at the speed of light, and that means messages from aliens that live at 21 thousand light years away would take 50 thousand years to get here.

So should we give up? Not exactly, because we don’t know if there are any aliens closer to us. The Sun has some stars in its vicinity, and distances like 4, 13 or 86 light years are far more promising. Do we have neighbors so close that we establish an exchange of messages during a human lifetime? It’s not impossible.

And, in fact, we haven’t given up on this mission. In 2006, NASA broadcast the song Across the Universe of the Beatles, towards the Polaris star, using a of their antennas 35 meters. In the 37 the anniversary of the Wow! response from the Arecibo Observatory, with more than 10 thousand Twitter messages and celebrity videos. And, in 2016, the radio message “A Simple Response to an Elementary Message ” was transmitted from the Station to to Polaris.

(Image: Reproduction/Thomas Budach/Pixabay)

However, the attempts to send messages correspond to less than 1 % of efforts in listening to messages. The reason is that we still don’t know if we should keep telling everyone we’re here, and there are no other plans to send messages until there is a broad debate among scientists and world leaders about the ethical and philosophical issues these broadcasts entail.

In recent years, scientists like Stephen Hawking have raised these questions and made other researchers wonder whether we should denounce our existence. In an article by 1974, a famous scientist named David Brin wrote that “METI is a very different thing from passively sifting signals from outer space. Carl Sagan, one of SETI’s biggest supporters and a strong believer in the notion of altruistic alien civilizations, called such a move profoundly reckless and immature.”

Sagan and other scientists at the SETI Institute were more cautious and suggested that we “younger children in a strange and uncertain cosmos” should be silent “patiently learning about the universe and comparing notes, before shouting at an unknown jungle we don’t understand”. Many other researchers today agree with this stance of caution, even though other civilizations may be less hostile than our own.

Following this reasoning, it may be that other technologically advanced civilizations in our neighborhood cosmic are doing the same: listening to the silence of the universe and learning about it and about themselves, before meeting other peoples. Perhaps this is the natural way that the survival instinct itself, inherited after thousands of years of evolution, has found to better understand and establish its own place in the cosmos.

(Image: Reproduction/Albert Antony/Unsplash)

Russian scientist Alexander Zaitsev, who coined the term METI, suggested that advanced aliens are altruistic and “cowardly”, a likely explanation for the Great Silence. He argues that the younger and more ignorant technological species—like ours—certainly “run over” this cowardice and announce their presence even with a certain arrogance of their own abilities to reflect on themselves and the universe.

Whereas, however, the aliens are altruistic (qualities that, for some philosophers, are necessary to reach a higher level of technological advancement) and still prefer to keep silent about themselves… “Why shouldn’t we follow suit and do the same? At least for a while? Is it possible for them to remain silent because they know something we don’t know?” asks Zaitsev. cosmos. If, on the one hand, we sent a dozen messages into space, it is to be expected that some civilization at a technological stage comparable to ours would rush to respond – just as we would send hundreds of thousands of signals if we detected an alien message. Possibly, it would be impossible to control everyone’s yearning, even if renowned scientists convened a debate promoting caution.

Graph which shows where humanity is in time in relation to when we could meet with alien civilizations (Image: Reproduction/Hanson)

On the other hand, if any more advanced civilizations detect a signal from Earth, it is possible that they would prefer not to respond, which leads us to another hypothesis. called “Dark Forest”, which also tries to solve the Fermi Paradox. According to this idea, technological civilizations are not very eager to publicize their existence, either out of caution or because they know that any attempt at contact or attack would take hundreds or thousands of years to happen.

Maybe it will be a while before we have an answer to the Fermi Paradox. Anyway, the more we try to do this, the more we learn about the universe itself. And learning about the universe is, in many ways, learning about our own nature. Ultimately, perhaps the most important thing in the search for alien life is the journey itself — perhaps it’s important to making the right decisions when we finally get the first “hello.”

Source: Universe Today

