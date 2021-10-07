are-aliens-listening-to-our-messages-but-not-wanting-to-respond?

There are some approaches to looking for evidence of alien life, more specifically intelligent and technological life forms. The main one — by far the most adopted by scientists around the world — is SETI (an acronym for Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, which means Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence). It is basically the search for signals from artificial emissions in space — as radio can be.

Another route, known as METI (acronym for Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), is complementary to SETI. In this approach, scientists send signals from Earth into space to shout to the universe, as if to say, “Hey, we’re here!” However, few messages were sent, compared to the number of instruments trying to “hear” signals coming from space.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! It was in 1974 that the first attempt to send a message to alien civilizations took place. Scientists at the Yevpatoria Radio Telescope center in Crimea sent Venus a morse code transmission with the letters MIR (the Russian word for “peace”) followed by “Lenin” and “SSSR”. Only later, in 1974, the Message from Arecibo, broadcast most famous was sent from the Arecibo Observatory, with information about planet Earth and human civilization. (Image: Reproduction/ELG10 /Pixabay)

Sending was done by SETI Institute (not to be confused with the term SETI to refer to all searches for alien messages) on the occasion of the inauguration of the Puerto Rican radio telescope. The message itself was a series of 1’s and 0’s which, decoded, forming the image below. Some changes were made to the radio telescope transmitter so that the signals were transmitted with up to 21 terawatts of power.

The message was directed to the Great Globular Cluster of Hercules (or M ), which is approximately 21 light years away and about 200 thousand stars. The 1024 binary code pulses took three minutes to be transmitted on the frequency of 2016 MHz. But don’t get excited: aliens on surrounding planets from any star in the cluster would only receive the message from now on 37 a thousand years. If they can decipher it and want to answer, we would almost wait 70 thousand years.

This is a good example to understand the dimensions of the problem and what the Great Silence can mean. First, we, as a civilization, have been producing electromagnetic waves (light, radio, X-rays, etc.) a little over a century ago. If any aliens are starting to look for signs of the existence of technological life in the universe just now, it will still take a long time for our signals to reach them. The further away it is, the longer it will take for a communication to be established.