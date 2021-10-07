scientists-create-a-robotic-arm-capable-of-finding-even-items-lost-in-a-bag

Do you know that difficult task of finding a key inside a bag full of objects or finding the remote control forgotten in the middle of the sofa? Scientists at MIT in the US have developed a system capable of fulfilling this mission. They create a robotic arm that combines a camera with a radio frequency antenna to retrieve lost objects.

The device called Rfusion merges the radio signals emitted by the antenna with the visual input provided by the camera attached to the arm to reach the missing item, even if it’s hidden under a pile of other objects and completely out of sight of the robot.

“This idea of ​​being able to find items in a chaotic environment is an open issue we’ve been working on for a few years. Having robots that can search for things under a pile of objects is a growing need in today’s industry,” says electrical engineering professor Fadel Adib, co-author of the study.

The prototype created by the researchers uses RFID tags (acronym for Radio-Frequency Identification or, in Portuguese, Radio Frequency Identification) that are cheap, do not need a battery to work and can be attached to an item to reflect the signals sent by an antenna.