in-a-study,-61%-of-people-who-stopped-their-antidepressants-had-no-relapse

(Image: twenty19photos/envato)

The study included the participation of 1024 adults involved in the study. Everyone had been taking antidepressants for at least two years and felt ready to give them up. Participants were divided into two groups: the first continued to take the drugs normally. The second gradually reduced them over three months, and was followed up for a year.

In the second group,59% of participants had a relapse, with the right to be more likely to have withdrawal symptoms, which can be confused with a relapse and it may mean that some people need to stop taking their medications more slowly. At the end of the study, 56% of the group that discontinued medication was no longer taking any medication for depression. You can check out the full study here.

Source: BBC