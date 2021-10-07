In a study, 61% of people who stopped their antidepressants had no relapse

Anyone who takes antidepressants already knows, or at least must imagine, that abandoning these medications is not an easy task. However, a study by researchers at the Universities of York, College London, Southampton and Bristol (UK) and McMaster University (Canada), points out that leaving them does not necessarily lead to relapses, but most will still need to long-term treatment.

    • The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, shows that 59% of people who gradually stopped taking their antidepressants did not have another bout of depression in the year Following. Of the people who continued to take their medications normally, 59% did not relapse. Still, according to the researchers, it is important to consult a doctor before doing this, as therapies can help prevent a relapse.

    The study included the participation of 1024 adults involved in the study. Everyone had been taking antidepressants for at least two years and felt ready to give them up. Participants were divided into two groups: the first continued to take the drugs normally. The second gradually reduced them over three months, and was followed up for a year.

    In the second group,59% of participants had a relapse, with the right to be more likely to have withdrawal symptoms, which can be confused with a relapse and it may mean that some people need to stop taking their medications more slowly. At the end of the study, 56% of the group that discontinued medication was no longer taking any medication for depression. You can check out the full study here.

    Source: BBC

