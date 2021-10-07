In a study, 61% of people who stopped their antidepressants had no relapse
Anyone who takes antidepressants already knows, or at least must imagine, that abandoning these medications is not an easy task. However, a study by researchers at the Universities of York, College London, Southampton and Bristol (UK) and McMaster University (Canada), points out that leaving them does not necessarily lead to relapses, but most will still need to long-term treatment.
The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, shows that 59% of people who gradually stopped taking their antidepressants did not have another bout of depression in the year Following. Of the people who continued to take their medications normally, 59% did not relapse. Still, according to the researchers, it is important to consult a doctor before doing this, as therapies can help prevent a relapse.