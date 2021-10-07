Worlds 2021 | RED Canids shows strength, but loses both games of the day

The day of RED Canids at Worlds 2021 this Wednesday (6) was difficult, with the Brazilians facing the two best teams in the entry phase. Despite the fight, the team ended up leaving without a win. Check below the results of Brazil in the World League of Legends . Worlds 2021 | RED Canids debuts with victory against Infinity Esports





Worlds 100 | All about the League of Legends World







Worlds 100 | Check out the teams in the entry and group stages

RED Canids Kalunga x LNG Esports The beginning of RED gave hope to the Brazilian LoL fan. But unfortunately, LNG’s play turned out to be superior during the match, with top lane player Hu “Ale” Jia-le standing out against champion Jayce, creating huge opportunities on the map for the Chinese team. RED Canids Kalunga x Hanwha Life

Against HLE, the Pack also tried to surprise, applying a very aggressive start to the top of the South Korean team. Looking to create advantages for the team, hunter Aegis pursued the game throughout the entire match, but Jeong “Chovy” Jin-hoon’s team ended up responding to RED’s advances, with Park “Morgan” Gi-tae appearing with his Camille. Even with a lot of resilience and coming to almost turn the game a few times, RED Canids ended up finishing the second day of the Worlds with two defeats.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!