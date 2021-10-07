Worlds 2021 | RED Canids shows strength, but loses both games of the day

The day of RED Canids at Worlds 2021 this Wednesday (6) was difficult, with the Brazilians facing the two best teams in the entry phase. Despite the fight, the team ended up leaving without a win. Check below the results of Brazil in the World League of Legends

    .

      RED Canids Kalunga x LNG Esports

The beginning of RED gave hope to the Brazilian LoL fan. But unfortunately, LNG’s play turned out to be superior during the match, with top lane player Hu “Ale” Jia-le standing out against champion Jayce, creating huge opportunities on the map for the Chinese team.

RED Canids Kalunga x Hanwha Life

Against HLE, the Pack also tried to surprise, applying a very aggressive start to the top of the South Korean team. Looking to create advantages for the team, hunter Aegis pursued the game throughout the entire match, but Jeong “Chovy” Jin-hoon’s team ended up responding to RED’s advances, with Park “Morgan” Gi-tae appearing with his Camille. Even with a lot of resilience and coming to almost turn the game a few times, RED Canids ended up finishing the second day of the Worlds with two defeats.

  • Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 2021 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends


    2021This Thursday (7), RED Canids Kalunga faces PEACE, and can guarantee the advancement to the best of 5 series, qualifying for the group stage. The pack is already classified if Infinity Esports loses the match against LNG Esports.

