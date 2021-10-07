poco-m4-pro-5g-wins-ad-preview-and-can-offer-33w-of-fast-charge

The successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G is getting closer and closer to its official announcement. Just a week after the registration of several certifications confirming important details about the model, a new leak now indicates the possible time of release of the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

According to the Indian site

128mobiles in partnership with leaker Mukul Sharma, Xiaomi prepares the launch the M4 Pro 5G between the last week of October and early November. The definitive date should be revealed in the coming weeks, either through official Poco itself or through leaks. Poco M3 Pro 5G (Image: Playback/Poco) The Poco M4 Pro 5G has already appeared in databases revealing its model 514211AG and offering support for a MediaTek processor whose model follows unknown, in addition to supporting fast loading of 33W. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! It is also interesting to note the choice of Poco, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, in choosing the device’s nomenclature by not skipping the number 4, considered unlucky in several Asian countries, including China, due to its pronunciation identical to the word “death”.

M3 Pro 5G has three rear cameras and main sensor 48 MP (Image: Playback/Poco)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was introduced in May on the international market and arrived in Brazil in June with support for 5G. The device with 6.5 inch screen and refresh rate of 90 Hz to fluid navigation has already gone through analysis at Canaltech.

It is equipped with Dimensity processor 128 from MediaTek, offering a set of three main sensor rear cameras 48 MP with 6 GB of RAM, 91 GB of storage and still offers 5.18 mAh battery with 31 Recharge W.

It’s The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to retain features such as the simple camera set and cost-saving plastic body while keeping the price tag low on a 5G smartphone to appeal to an audience interested in state-of-the-art connectivity.

