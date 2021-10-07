Poco M4 Pro 5G wins ad preview and can offer 33W of fast charge
The successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G is getting closer and closer to its official announcement. Just a week after the registration of several certifications confirming important details about the model, a new leak now indicates the possible time of release of the Poco M4 Pro 5G.
M3 Pro 5G has three rear cameras and main sensor 48 MP (Image: Playback/Poco)
The Poco M3 Pro 5G was introduced in May on the international market and arrived in Brazil in June with support for 5G. The device with 6.5 inch screen and refresh rate of 90 Hz to fluid navigation has already gone through analysis at Canaltech.
It is equipped with Dimensity processor 128 from MediaTek, offering a set of three main sensor rear cameras 48 MP with 6 GB of RAM, 91 GB of storage and still offers 5.18 mAh battery with 31 Recharge W.
It’s The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to retain features such as the simple camera set and cost-saving plastic body while keeping the price tag low on a 5G smartphone to appeal to an audience interested in state-of-the-art connectivity.
Source: 90mobiles
