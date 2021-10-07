what-are-the-main-risks-of-being-an-underwriter?

With the development of technology, several benefits for society can be seen in various sectors, and, among them, we can highlight the new payment instruments that facilitate the sale of goods and services , with greater security in carrying out transactions between commercial establishments and cardholders. Digital transformation: 7 actions that strengthen small companies in the pandemic

Companies of technology should represent 4.5% of GDP in 2020 According to statistical data, published by the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies – ABECS, in the first half of 2020, the Brazilians performed 13, 6 billion transactions with the card, moving the amount of R$ 1.2 t a million. The payment method market is structured as follows: SOURCE: Payment Means Market, Practical Guide. ABECS. Well, the Central Bank recognizes the sub-accreditor/facilitator/ subacquirer, such as: Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! A payment arrangement participant that enables the receiving end user to accept a payment instrument issued by a payment institution or financial institution participating in the same payment arrangement, but that does not participate in the payment transaction settlement process as a creditor with the issuer. (art. 2, item VIII, of the Regulation Annex to Circular No. 3.0100/ 886). It is important to point out that the sub-accreditors are not directly regulated, however, given that the activity is developed within the scope of payment arrangements, and for implementation, it is necessary to enter into contracts of participation of adherence to the regulations of the arrangements. As a logical consequence, it ends up generating several effects of subordination to the regulation, in view of the binding. The most recurrent risk of the operation is that of chargeback

, which corresponds to a dispute regarding a purchase on the card, which may be due to non-receipt of the goods, non-accomplishment of the transaction ( fraud), error in the amount charged or error in the processing of the issuer.

Imagine the following situation: you make a purchase of a cell phone on a marketplace, pay by card and fill in the data for delivery of the product correctly, but the goods do not arrive at the destination chosen by you; therefore, you, as a cardholder, contact the payment institution, card issuer, to report what has happened and request the reversal of the amount paid.

Thus, recognition of the disputes presented, generates the obligation of the sub-accreditor and/or acquirer to reverse the amounts paid. This risk can lead to the compromise of the liquidity of the sub-acquirer and, ultimately, of the acquirer.

This is what happened with the GenComm Group, which in 2020, filed the request for judicial reorganization, and among the points highlighted by the group for the worsening of the financial situation were the chargeback problems, arising from challenges for situations of fraud or commercial disagreement. ( Judicial Reorganization No. 1009063-26..8.14.0100)

Another situation that deserves mention is the liquidity risk, which represents the possibility of the sub-acquirer, due to insolvency – due to lack of resources – not to settle payment transactions with the merchant. There were some lawsuits involving market players that suspended the transfer of amounts, making it impossible, therefore, to settle the transactions that were outstanding, among the legal discussions, there are actions for contract termination and collection.

The resources destined to commercial establishments must be segregated from the own resources, as provided for in Law No. .14/2021, before this segregation was done only by way of management, so the resources destined to the establishments were exposed to the obligations and acquirer or/and sub-acquirer debts. Although the mentioned law provides for segregation, in practice, it still needs to be tested, since the legislation is recent.

Although the sub-accreditors are not regulated by the Central Bank, since

, when the regulation started to oblige them to enter into a participation agreement, it ended, as a logical consequence, binding them to the rules of the payment arrangement, as already explained.

This is because the sub-accreditor may not prevent or prevent the merchant authorized by it from closing fraudulent transactions, including money laundering and terrorist financing, representing, in this case, the risk of fraud. Therefore, currently, Circular No. 3 is in force.2020/2020, of the Central Bank, which aims to prevent the use of the financial system to commit crimes of ” washing”.