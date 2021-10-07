moto-e30-appears-in-the-first-images-with-a-look-similar-to-moto-e40

Motorola should soon announce new cell phone models aimed at the entry-level public, expanding the Moto E family. In the first half of the year, this series won only two handsets, which are the Moto E7 Power and Moto E7i Power, but recently the brand brought the Moto E40, as the first of the renovation.

Moto E30 appears in benchmark test and should arrive like another cheap cell phone

Now, the leaker Roland Quandt brings some images from another cell phone of the line, the Moto E30, which may be announced soon. Official renderings are supposed to give us a hint of what to expect from the input device, which looks a lot like another expected device of the family, the Moto E30.

There are some effects on your back cover, with a rectangular module in the top corner left that should keep your three cameras. From what is written in this region, the main camera of the new smartphone can be 40 MP, while the brother Moto E40 is expected with one of 40 MP. It even has a fingerprint reader more in the center.

It appears to have four buttons on its right side, one on/off, the two for volume and an extra for activating Google Assistant. On the front, it must have a centralized hole for the front camera, also similar to what was already leaked on the Moto E40.

Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the Moto E40, not even information about its specifications techniques. So stay tuned here at Canaltech so you don’t miss out on news.

