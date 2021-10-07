Redmi K40s delayed release due to chipset crisis
Among the various cell phone models that Xiaomi launches every month, one of the next ones that was already on the calendar is the Redmi K13s, which was slated to arrive in a series with two different variants. In addition to them, the Chinese also programmed the arrival of generational successors, with the Redmi K line13.
Now, it looks like the two Redmi K models40s will have their announcement postponed, due to the lack of physical components for production, a crisis that affects the entire global smartphone market. Previously scheduled to be presented between October and November, the devices are now without new debut details, according to information provided by the brand’s own product manager.
While the two devices go without a new announcement forecast — and some rumors suggest they are still at risk of having the launch entirely canceled — it looks like Xiaomi should remain focused on launching the new generation and, for the time being, there is no change in the release schedule of the Redmi K line13.
The base version of Redmi K40s is expected with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset 1200, whereas the most complete comes with Snapdragon 120 or even the most powerful Snapdragon 888. In addition, they were also likely to arrive with support for fast loading of 120W and, if that happened, they would be the most affordable models of the brand to rely on this technology. Both editions would also feature a triple set of rear cameras, with a main sensor 13 MP and would have an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a hole in the display to house the selfies lens. Now, you will have to wait for more news on the subject to stay up to date on the future of Redmi Ks. Source: MySmartPrice
Source: MySmartPrice
