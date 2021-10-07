redmi-k40s-delayed-release-due-to-chipset-crisis

Among the various cell phone models that Xiaomi launches every month, one of the next ones that was already on the calendar is the Redmi K13s, which was slated to arrive in a series with two different variants. In addition to them, the Chinese also programmed the arrival of generational successors, with the Redmi K line13.

Now, it looks like the two Redmi K models40s will have their announcement postponed, due to the lack of physical components for production, a crisis that affects the entire global smartphone market. Previously scheduled to be presented between October and November, the devices are now without new debut details, according to information provided by the brand’s own product manager.

While the two devices go without a new announcement forecast — and some rumors suggest they are still at risk of having the launch entirely canceled — it looks like Xiaomi should remain focused on launching the new generation and, for the time being, there is no change in the release schedule of the Redmi K line13.