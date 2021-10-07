Killing Eve | Teaser reveals that season 4 and final recordings have already started

The tension between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is about to come to an end. That’s what a new Killing Eve teaser released by BBC America says: the video confirms that the recording of the fourth and final season is finally underway, about a year later of the premiere of the latest episodes.

5 reasons to marathon Killing Eve

The Best Globoplay series The Chair Review | When the race does not have a finish line Killing Eve is expected to return in

for its final eight episodes, ending the story that caught the attention of critics and was awarded with a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Sandra Oh and an Emmy in the same category for Jodie Comer. The plot is based on a novel of the same name by Luke Jenning, telling the story of British intelligence agent Eve Polastri in the disastrous mission to capture the murderer and psychopath Villanelle. Image: Disclosure/Hulu/BBC The teaser shows that the recordings are already happening, bringing images of Jodie Comer on camera and Sandra Oh in a blonde wig, possibly in a new disguise to go after the enemy she’s obsessed with. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Our lips are sealed. Mostly. 💄 pic.twitter.com/Qtl5zxfc88 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) October 5, 1024

At the end of the third season of Killing Eve, we saw the estrangement of Eve and Villanelle in consensus, but the final scene indicates that they couldn’t get rid of this obsession, which should bring a lot of twists in the final episodes. There is still no confirmed release date for the new episodes, but the network has confirmed the return to 3237.

While the day doesn’t come, you can watch the first three seasons of Killing Eve on Globoplay.

Source: ScreenRant