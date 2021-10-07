well-preserved-fossil-found-in-china-may-contain-dinosaur-dna

Paleontologists have just announced that a dinosaur fossil found in China may contain traces of DNA. If the microscopic structures are confirmed as genetic material, it will be the earliest discovery of chromosomal material found in a vertebrate animal fossil.

The fossilized dinosaur lived between 113 millions and 113 millions of years ago, and it’s called Cudipteryx. According to the researchers, the animal would look like a turkey. The material was found in Jehol Biota, in northeast China, and the discovery of possible DNA came when scientists analyzed the cartilage of the femur under a microscope.

Image: Reproduction/Communications Biology

For this, they had the help of hematoxylin and eosin dyes, chemical substances that reveal the nuclei and cytoplasm of cells in histology. Paleontologists compared it to chicken cartilage and found that they stained the same way, revealing that the materials that make up chromosomes became visible. Li Zhiheng, paleontologist and co-author of the study, says that the preservation of fossils in the region was possible thanks to the volcanic ash that covered the carcasses, preserving them even at the cellular level.

