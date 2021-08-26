joe root test hundred vs india: Joe Root Gets to his 23rd Test ton off 124 balls; Joe Root third hundred of the series; Joe Root 23rd Test Hundred: All the bets of Indian bowlers failed, Joe Root scored a hat-trick of centuries, made many records in his name

joe root test hundred vs india: Joe Root Gets to his 23rd Test ton off 124 balls; Joe Root third hundred of the series; Joe Root 23rd Test Hundred: All the bets of Indian bowlers failed, Joe Root scored a hat-trick of centuries, made many records in his name

Leeds

England captain Joe Root (Joe Root vs India) is in unmatched form. He has scored a century in the third consecutive Test against India in the 5-match series. With this 23rd Test century, he also made many important records. He made his score to three points after hitting Ishant for a four on the second ball of the 104th over of the innings. Earlier, he scored 109 runs in the second innings of the Nottingham Test and 180 not out in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.

Record 8th century against India

Joe Root, who made his Test debut against India, has scored his 8th Test century against India. With this, he has equaled the record of West Indies’ Gary Sobers, Vivier Richards, Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith for most Test centuries against India. All of them have 8 Test centuries to their name.

Equals Kevin Pietersen’s record

In terms of scoring the most centuries in Tests for England, he has come jointly at number two. Alastair Cook has the most 33 centuries, while Kevin Pietersen has scored 23 centuries equal to Root.

When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

Sixth century in 2021

This is Joe Root’s sixth Test century in 2021, out of which 4 have been scored against India. 3 in this series, while played an unmatched innings of 218 runs in the Chennai Test.

IND vs ENG: India will lose… Bhajji reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s prediction

Joe Root 23rd Test Hundred: All the bets of Indian bowlers failed, Joe Root scored a hat-trick of centuries, made many records in his name