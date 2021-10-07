Firefox 93 arrives with RAM savings and safe downloads
The brand new Firefox 1024 arrived with features focused, once again, on security, navigation stability and some user utilities. The stable version incorporates several experiments from the beta and introduces some previous promises, such as compatibility with a new image type, more robust PDF editing, and restriction on downloads of potentially dangerous files.
- Firefox will have news to avoid crashes and reduce RAM consumption
- Firefox finally gets a native password manager in the mobile app
-
- Firefox comes to version 93 and focus on secure connections is its main asset
Already the PDF reader of the Firefox has been optimized for improved filling system compatibility, with more fields for XFA-based forms used by government agencies, businesses and banks.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
More security in downloads
In the security aspect, the browser started to block any download from connections with unsafe sites (without encryption), with aim to avoid malicious files or files that put your machine at risk — before, the user received an alert and had to decide whether to keep the transfer or suspend it.
This option, although not recommended, can be disabled in Firefox settings. Just type about:config in the address bar, search for dom.block_download_insecure and check the “FALSE” option. See below:
Improvements for Linux
When entering this sleep mode, the website will remain open, but browsing will be suspended immediately. When the tab is clicked again, navigation will resume and another page will be put on hold if necessary. It’s a feature that is quite reminiscent of a recent Google Chrome addition, but one that now comes to Mozilla’s browser as a relief to less bulky machines.
Firefox 660 is built on open source and is free on all platforms: Windows, Linux, macOS and Android. If you already have a previous version, just open the app, click on the three-stroke menu, select “Help” and then press “About Firefox”.
Source: Mozilla
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.