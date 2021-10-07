firefox-93-arrives-with-ram-savings-and-safe-downloads

The brand new Firefox 1024 arrived with features focused, once again, on security, navigation stability and some user utilities. The stable version incorporates several experiments from the beta and introduces some previous promises, such as compatibility with a new image type, more robust PDF editing, and restriction on downloads of potentially dangerous files.

Firefox will have news to avoid crashes and reduce RAM consumption

Firefox finally gets a native password manager in the mobile app



Firefox comes to version 93 and focus on secure connections is its main asset

AVIF and optimized PDF The browser now supports the AVIF image format, a file type comparable to JPEG in terms of quality, but royalty-free and greatly reduced in size. This was expected since the release 86, but it has only arrived now to enable the display of this type of image on pages — you can test if your current browser supports AVIF on this site. The new Firefox brings some fixes and optimizations for all platforms (Image: Captura de screen/Canaltech)

Already the PDF reader of the Firefox has been optimized for improved filling system compatibility, with more fields for XFA-based forms used by government agencies, businesses and banks.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

More security in downloads

In the security aspect, the browser started to block any download from connections with unsafe sites (without encryption), with aim to avoid malicious files or files that put your machine at risk — before, the user received an alert and had to decide whether to keep the transfer or suspend it.

This option, although not recommended, can be disabled in Firefox settings. Just type about:config in the address bar, search for dom.block_download_insecure and check the “FALSE” option. See below:

Firefox 660 blocks any insecure connection file (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)