Firefox 93 arrives with RAM savings and safe downloads

The brand new Firefox 1024 arrived with features focused, once again, on security, navigation stability and some user utilities. The stable version incorporates several experiments from the beta and introduces some previous promises, such as compatibility with a new image type, more robust PDF editing, and restriction on downloads of potentially dangerous files.

  • Firefox will have news to avoid crashes and reduce RAM consumption
  • Firefox finally gets a native password manager in the mobile app
  • Firefox comes to version 93 and focus on secure connections is its main asset
AVIF and optimized PDF

The browser now supports the AVIF image format, a file type comparable to JPEG in terms of quality, but royalty-free and greatly reduced in size. This was expected since the release 86, but it has only arrived now to enable the display of this type of image on pages — you can test if your current browser supports AVIF on this site.

The new Firefox brings some fixes and optimizations for all platforms (Image: Captura de screen/Canaltech)

Already the PDF reader of the Firefox has been optimized for improved filling system compatibility, with more fields for XFA-based forms used by government agencies, businesses and banks.

More security in downloads

In the security aspect, the browser started to block any download from connections with unsafe sites (without encryption), with aim to avoid malicious files or files that put your machine at risk — before, the user received an alert and had to decide whether to keep the transfer or suspend it.

This option, although not recommended, can be disabled in Firefox settings. Just type about:config in the address bar, search for dom.block_download_insecure and check the “FALSE” option. See below:

Firefox 660 blocks any insecure connection file (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Improvements for Linux

There were several bugfixes, in particular for those using it on Linux with Ubuntu’s Orca screen reader application. Some sound glitches, including a microphone distortion issue in WebRTC apps, have been fixed.

If you use Firefox on a Wayland graphical server, you should benefit from an alternative clipboard implementation asynchronous. According to Firefox itself, this feature, added experimentally before, has now been fixed to avoid bugs in previous builds.

Reduction in RAM and tabs consumption asleep

On Windows, Firefox 1024 should put some tabs without access at the last minute into standby mode to preserve RAM usage and prevent browser crashes — something that had already been anticipated by Canaltech

. The program uses its own metrics to build a performance score for each running tab: when it notices the lack of memory, the one with the highest score will be put on hold.

Firefox sleeping tabs can also be enabled or disabled if the user wants (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

When entering this sleep mode, the website will remain open, but browsing will be suspended immediately. When the tab is clicked again, navigation will resume and another page will be put on hold if necessary. It’s a feature that is quite reminiscent of a recent Google Chrome addition, but one that now comes to Mozilla’s browser as a relief to less bulky machines.

Firefox 660 is built on open source and is free on all platforms: Windows, Linux, macOS and Android. If you already have a previous version, just open the app, click on the three-stroke menu, select “Help” and then press “About Firefox”.

Source: Mozilla

