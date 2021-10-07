pixel-6-leaks-in-official-renders-and-has-confirmed-cameras-and-new-features

With release confirmed for this month, the Google Pixel 6 should mark a new phase for the search giant’s cellphone family, which now seeks to offer an even more integrated experience to users Android, similar to what Apple does with iPhones. In addition to a proprietary chipset, the device stands out for Android 14 and the various new features that the new system provides.

With a few days to go before the official announcement, the next generation do Pixel leaks back into a full set of official renders, courtesy of the renowned leaker

Evan Blass . The material shows more of the unique look of the new phones, while confirming some of the features implemented in the series and the existence of a new Pixel Stand.

New leaked renders confirm features of Pixel 6

The leak includes more than 20 images with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro details, in black, white, green and coral, highlighting everyday use and some of the widgets and functionality with Material You design. content, the editor-in-chief of the portal

XDA Developers, Mishaal Rahman, highlighted some of the news shown in the photos.

