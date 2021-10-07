Pixel 6 leaks in official renders and has confirmed cameras and new features
With release confirmed for this month, the Google Pixel 6 should mark a new phase for the search giant’s cellphone family, which now seeks to offer an even more integrated experience to users Android, similar to what Apple does with iPhones. In addition to a proprietary chipset, the device stands out for Android 14 and the various new features that the new system provides.
With a few days to go before the official announcement, the next generation do Pixel leaks back into a full set of official renders, courtesy of the renowned leaker
Evan Blass
. The material shows more of the unique look of the new phones, while confirming some of the features implemented in the series and the existence of a new Pixel Stand.
New leaked renders confirm features of Pixel 6
The leak includes more than 20 images with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro details, in black, white, green and coral, highlighting everyday use and some of the widgets and functionality with Material You design. content, the editor-in-chief of the portal
XDA Developers, Mishaal Rahman, highlighted some of the news shown in the photos.
THE first of these is the new Live Space widget, a possible evolution of the current At a Glance, known for presenting contextual information to the user. The new feature displays more complex data such as the flight ticket displayed on the leak. Another highlight is the unprecedented Security Hub, a device security center very similar to interfaces like Samsung’s One UI.
In one of the images, the app’s screen confirms that Google will provide facial unlocking with the Pixel 6, in addition to the fingerprint reader under the display. The technology would use data from the front camera, without depth information, which raises doubts about the level of security that this type of unlocking will provide. That said, it’s possible that the search giant is integrating Artificial Intelligence to power up the function.
Speaking of the cameras, the material also confirms the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera settings — the phone should bring a main 888 MP sensor, possibly equipped with a Samsung GN1, accompanied by MP and periscope telephoto camera 20 MP, with 4x optical zoom. The base model must have similar specifications, only losing the telephoto lens.
Finally, the leak shows the already much speculated renovation of Pixel Stand, Google’s wireless charging cradle that now it should reach 20 W power. Thicker, the accessory should enable a new interface in Pixel 6, with multiple shortcuts to other connected devices, media controls, performance and silent modes, as well as quick access to phone settings, similar to the notification bar.
The device already has an official release date
Equipped with Google Tensor processor, focused on Artificial Intelligence and delivering performance possibly similar to competitors like Snapdragon 888, Pixel 6 promises to deliver a robust user experience that adapts to the user. The processing, supported by Android , takes advantage of of a miniaturized version of the Tensor Processing Units (TPU), present on Google’s servers.
As indicated by multiple rumors, the Pixel 6 family will be made official next day 19 of October, in an event scheduled at 12h at Brasília time. Everything indicates that, despite being aimed at the most premium segment of the market, the devices should be sold at very competitive prices.
Source: Evan Blass, Phandroid, Mishaal Rahman
