TikTok (Android | iOS | Web | Windows) is a short video social network that offers a number of features to its users. Among them, the ability to download videos to use them in new creations, or even share them on other platforms.

Although this feature is quite interesting, it may not be in your interest for users to do this. Well know that the platform allows you to prevent people from downloading your videos. If that’s your case, check out below how to block downloading videos on TikTok!

Step 1

: open TikTok on your mobile, go to the “Profile” tab in the bottom menu and tap the “Three lines” in the upper right corner .

Go to the "Profile" tab and tap the "Three lines" in the upper right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : then select "Privacy". Click on "Privacy" (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : within the "Security" section, tap on "Downloads" .