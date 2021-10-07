pixel-6:-ad-confirms-european-price-and-release-date

Google will make its new smartphones official next day 12 October, in an event that should take place online. Here, the stars must be Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which have already been announced by Gigante das Buscas, but will have all their characteristics revealed even at the event.

They have been the target of leaks and rumors on several occasions, and now a leaked image of the disclosure of a German retailer has emerged, reinforcing various information that they already had. previously revealed. Here, we see the design that has already been revealed by Google, as well as the technical specifications, its official price and the date on which it will pre-order it in the European market.

(Image: Reproduction/MyDealz)

O Pixel 6 must have a dual camera set, consisting of a main 48 MP camera and a secondary camera de 10 MP. For selfies, the cell phone must be presented with an 8 MP camera. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a more robust set, adding a periscopic lens with a 48 MP sensor for zoom 4x optical.

Here, it is also specified that it will feature 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. Its battery should be 4.128mAh and it should have fingerprint reader under the screen. Speaking of the screen, a 6.4 inch panel with Full HD+ resolution should be used.

In the ad it is also clear that those interested who buy the device during the pre-sale — which is the day 19 per day 48 of October — will get a Bose Headphone headset 700. Finally, it is shown that the price of the device will be 620 euros, about R$ 4.120 in direct conversion and without national taxes.

Anyway, this will only be confirmed on the next day 12 of October. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

