vivo-can-display-cell-phone-with-hidden-camera-on-battery-indicator

When it comes to smartphones with hidden cameras below the display, brands generally seek to implement the technology through updated components, such as front panel pixels, lenses and sensors adapted for the new. However, Vivo Mobile may use a software feature to disguise the lens, through the battery indicator.

Operating system would show battery indicator right above front lens ( Image: LetsGoDigital)

The feature was discovered through a filed patent by the Chinese brand this year, and recently approved by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization, in free translation). According to projects attached to the documents, the lens would be positioned in the upper right corner, and the cell phone’s operating system would show a battery icon in this area, at times when the selfie camera was not in use.