Vivo can display cell phone with hidden camera on battery indicator
When it comes to smartphones with hidden cameras below the display, brands generally seek to implement the technology through updated components, such as front panel pixels, lenses and sensors adapted for the new. However, Vivo Mobile may use a software feature to disguise the lens, through the battery indicator.
The feature was discovered through a filed patent by the Chinese brand this year, and recently approved by the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization, in free translation). According to projects attached to the documents, the lens would be positioned in the upper right corner, and the cell phone’s operating system would show a battery icon in this area, at times when the selfie camera was not in use.
It’s still not sure which device will debut the idea (Image: LetsGoDigital) The main purpose of the novelty is to allow the front lens to be hidden as much as possible, through a second exclusive display area in the portion where the camera would be. However, it is not yet certain what the practical results will be, as in general the lower pixel density is more noticeable when the screen is showing clear colors and at a high level of brightness. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The patent too points out that another icon can hide the camera when the device is turned in landscape mode. It’s still not clear what this icon will be, but one of the possibilities shown in the document is precisely a small drawing that represents a camera itself, with a shutter command at the top.
The main purpose of the novelty is to allow the front lens to be hidden as much as possible, through a second exclusive display area in the portion where the camera would be. However, it is not yet certain what the practical results will be, as in general the lower pixel density is more noticeable when the screen is showing clear colors and at a high level of brightness.
The patent too points out that another icon can hide the camera when the device is turned in landscape mode. It’s still not clear what this icon will be, but one of the possibilities shown in the document is precisely a small drawing that represents a camera itself, with a shutter command at the top.
For now, it is not known which future smartphone from Vivo Mobile will have front camera hidden below the battery indicator. However, the brand already has some experience with under-display lenses, as it already presented the APEX concept 2020 in February of the year past. The device offered a 21 MP sensor on the front, which in itself can already be considered an eye-catcher — for comparison, the camera’s sensor hidden beneath the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s internal screen is only 4 MP. However, the concept of the Chinese company was never made available on a large scale.
It is possible that the brand will promote the debut of the cameras below the display on the next device in the NEX line. The series has not received updates since 61, but a spokesperson for Vivo Mobile has already stated in an interview that there are plans to reintroduce the name in the not too distant future. In addition, the company has already patented names such as NEX Fold, NEX Roll and NEX Slide, also already thinking about launching its first flexible screen models.
Source: LetsGoDigital
