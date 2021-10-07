Waves in Earth's magnetosphere behave in an unexpected way; understand
The interaction between Earth’s magnetosphere and the Sun’s charged particles is complex, but scientists know that the magnetic field surrounds our planet to protect it. What they didn’t know is that waves traveling along the magnetosphere move in the opposite direction to the solar wind, rather than simply rippling in the same direction.
The space climate has been the subject of studies for decades, but it is still poorly understood. The solar wind is what scientists call the intense, charged particles that can harm our technological lifestyle. A more intense charge of these particles can create solar storms and damage electronic equipment and electrical networks. Therefore, it is important to know as much as possible about what is happening in the sky above our heads.
When the solar wind approaches the Earth, the magnetospheric waves, which carry energy, are there to interact with particles. Among these waves, there are those that require a boundary to travel, which in this case is the edge of the magnetosphere itself. Previously, he and his colleagues thought they would undulate towards the Earth’s magnetic poles, as soon as hit by the solar wind, and then reflect back. The video below illustrates this interpretation.
However, the new study shows that when the wind pulses solar waves reach the magnetosphere, the waves that form run forward, that is, in the opposite direction to the charged particles, and then move backwards, between the Earth’s magnetic poles. To find this out, the scientists used THEMIS satellite observations from inside the magnetosphere, which revealed that the waves were traveling against the solar wind.
So the researchers used models to illustrate how the energy from the solar wind and magnetospheric waves cancel each other out—roughly when we try to climb a descending escalator. “It’s going to look like you’re not moving, even if you’re trying very hard,” the study’s authors said. The model data was converted to audio frequencies and scaled up in time to create the video below.
The left panel shows a view of the Earth’s north pole, while the right side shows the planet sideways, with the Earth’s magnetosphere “cut” in half. In this second panel, the north and south poles are above and below, respectively. Red shows where the magnetic field gets stronger, while blue shows where it weakens. Finally, the lowest sound that remains after the first “attack” is the standing waves that persist for the longest time at the edge of the magnetosphere.
Around minutes (the time has been accelerated in the video), when the movement slows down and the red and blue pattern persists showing the standing waves , the edge of the magnetosphere vibrates like a drum. Standing waves lead to possible impacts on the radiation belts, or auroras. The researchers think that this behavior can also be found in the magnetosphere of other planets in the galaxy, or even at the edges of black holes.
Source: NASA
