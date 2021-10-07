How to recharge Single Ticket through PicPay
The PicPay payment application (Android | iOS) can be used to recharge your transport card balance, including the Single Ticket, in the city of São Paulo. This way, you can make the payment without leaving home and only validate the recharge at subway stations or bus stops.
The platform allows the recharge of Bilhete Único (São Paulo – SP), NOSSO (Ribeirão Preto – SP), SOU (Diadema – SP), Prati (Pelotas – RS), Rapid Card (Taubaté – SP), With You (Sorocaba – SP) and Giro MetrôRio (Rio de Janeiro – RJ). In the case of the Single Ticket, the minimum recharge amount is R$5, with separate, daily or monthly payment options. You can use the balance in your wallet or registered credit cards, with the possibility of payment in installments. See the step by step below!
PicPay: how to recharge the Single Ticket
Step 1: Open PicPay and tap the “Pay” icon.
Access the application (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2: then select the option “Transport card”.
Choose the transportation card payment (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 3: On the next screen, choose the transport service to recharge.
Step 5: then choose one of the recharge modes. It is possible to make daily, monthly or separate payments.
Choose how to recharge ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 6: On the next screen, select the recharge format.
Step 7: enter the recharge amount and press “Continue”. The minimum payment for the app is R$ 5.
Enter the amount of your recharge (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 8: Confirm all information and select your payment method . Tap “Pay” and enter your password to confirm the process.
512943 Make the payment (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
After confirmation of payment, it is necessary to validate the recharge at points of sale located in stations, bus stops and vehicles.
