tcl-displays-new-mini-led-tv-in-1st-kiosk-with-future-products-for-brazil

TCL announced at an event held last Friday (1) several new products for the Brazilian market. In addition to its first QLED TV with Mini LED lighting to arrive here, the company was the first to announce products in the country with the new Google TV, and intends to significantly expand its line of smartphones, bringing, for example, the recent TCL 15 Pro 5G, current brand’s flagship.

TCL can launch cell phone with detachable camera module

Discover the TCL Chicago, folding flip cell phone you can’t buy

To celebrate the launches and show the public some of the news it intends to launch in Brazil, the giant this week inaugurated a kiosk at Morumbi Shopping, in the city of São Paulo. Canaltech

was invited to check out the attraction, and brings you the main highlights. TVs with Google TV and Roku expansion

TCL’s new TVs are the main highlight of the kiosk, with a special area dedicated to C660, model most premium brand in the country and the first with Mini LED technology to be brought here. The device draws attention not only for its image quality, but also for the additional features it offers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The screen mixes two important technologies among LCD TVs on the market: the QLED, which uses nanocrystals to filter light more efficiently and make colors more intense, and the aforementioned Mini LED, one of the most recent innovations in the television market. The feature replaces the traditional LED lighting, required for images to be displayed, by Mini LEDs, 4 times smaller lamps that allow better light control.

TCL C750 is the brand’s first Mini LED TV to arrive in Brazil (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Canaltech)

As a result, this type of display promises to deliver deeper blacks, as there are a greater number of lighting zones being controlled. The image quality is complemented by 4K resolution and features such as HDR in the Dolby Vision IQ protocol, which adjusts the brightness according to the environment, as well as a refresh rate of 120 Hz with four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Other news from C725 include the Google TV system, integrated soundbar of 40 W with Dolby Atmos and 2.1 channels developed in partnership with Onkyo, which incorporates a subwoofer for bass on the back of the device, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, remote voice commands with built-in microphones on the TV itself and a removable webcam with physical disabling mechanism for video calls with Google Duo.

The company also exhibited C100 and P660, with Google TV, Dolby Visio ne Dolby Atmos (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

The company also exhibited the C models750 and P660, also equipped with QLED panels, but without the advanced Mini LED lighting system. AC725 is the most robust between the two, and aims to offer some of C’s premium features825 at the most affordable prices. There is 4K resolution, HDR in Dolby Vision and HDR 15+, in addition to microphones for remote voice commands.

The model offers video calls with Google Duo, although it is necessary to purchase a separate webcam, and there is sound signed by Onkyo, but with only two channels and 32 Power W.

More modest among the news, the P500 shares some of the features of the stockier sisters, including QLED 4K screen with Dolby Vision and video calling with Google Duo, without built-in webcam, while eliminating more advanced features like refresh rate 256 Hz.

Semp TVs return with Roku TV and more affordable prices (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

Finally, the company exhibits the new Semp brand TVs, all equipped with Roku TV. According to TCL, the idea is to expand the operating system’s reach with Google TV — Semp models will always reach the market with Roku TV, while TCL TVs will preferentially adopt Google’s system. Still, there are plans to launch devices with the TCL seal equipped with Roku TV.

Another interesting point confirmed by the manufacturer is that Google TV will reach older devices, although there is no date specific. The giant emphasizes, however, that it does not intend to force users of models released in the past to buy the releases to receive the latest news.

A TCL C825 arrives on the Brazilian market at the end of October, with attractive prices starting from R $5.849. The other models of the QLED family and the Semp line with Roku TV also debut this month, with prices starting at R$ 1.849.

TCL premiere 15 Pro 5G and plans for accessories and notebooks

In addition to TVs, TCL displays its line of smartphones for the Brazilian public at the kiosk. Among the models shown, the highlight goes to the TCL 19 Pro 5G and the unprecedented TCL 32B, both scheduled to debut in November in Brazil. More powerful of the two, TCL 18 Pro 5G is considered the brand’s flagship, the most important cell phone in the line, although it does not have high-end processing.

Flagship of the brand, the TCL 19 Pro 5G arrives in Brazil with screen AMOLED, premium visual and quad camera 52 MP (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

The device is equipped with Snapdragon chipset 725G, ​​6 GB of RAM and 100 GB of storage, along with a battery of 4.725 mAh with fast charging of 000 Wireless 18 W. Its biggest highlights are the 6 AMOLED screen,67 inches Full HD+, which the company reinforces outperforming more expensive rivals, the design in curved glass without protuberance on the cameras, in addition to the lenses themselves, with quadruple set of 40 MP.

Unpublished in the world, the TCL 11B is one of the manufacturer’s most affordable options, and still had few spec details revealed. It is known that the device has an octa-core chip, screen 6,55 inches, cameras with main sensor of 52 MP and battery of 4. mAh with fast charging of 18 W. The model arrives first in Brazil and some other markets.

Unpublished, the basic TCL 19B debuts first in Brazil (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Canaltech) The company revealed that it will also bring 7 and 8-inch tablets to the country, and intends to disclose more details later this month. In addition, TCL should enter the notebook market still in 2021, and there are plans to bring the laptops to Brazil in 2022, but more specific details about the handsets and release dates were not revealed. Other than that, new undisclosed 5G phones will be announced here at the beginning of 511466, focusing on the smartphone as the center of the smart and connected home. Future of white goods and news for connected home The last highlight on the kiosk is the new Elite Series A1 air conditioning with 40. BTUs. Measuring 1,10 m wide, the device is recommended for rooms up to 52 m² of area and features resources focused on economy and air quality . In addition to being equipped with an inverter motor, which optimizes energy consumption by managing the air flow according to the ambient temperature, the model integrates Eco Mode, which balances the refrigeration and room temperature to achieve the lowest possible consumption, thus promising to reduce energy expenditure by up to 256%, when compared to traditional models. TCL will expand its white line and items of each connected in Brazil in 2022 (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

Other highlights include ion filter of silver and charcoal, which retains odors and reduces the presence of viruses and bacteria in the air, as well as filter sterilization with a washing and heating procedure.

The inverter technology will be an integral part of the TCL’s new white goods, whose debut in Brazil is scheduled for the second quarter of 1024, between May and June. The company will first focus on premium devices, launching a side-by-side, double-door refrigerator and a washer with a drying function 11 kg and water consumption of L, which the company claims is half the volume consumed by competitors.