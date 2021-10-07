How to put photos in iPhone contacts

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
1
how-to-put-photos-in-iphone-contacts

When inserting photos into your iPhone contacts, identification becomes much faster when you receive calls, especially depending on how the person’s name is saved in the Contacts app of your device.

  • How to bookmark a contact on iPhone
  • How to disable contacts suggestions in iPhone shares
  • How to unlock a contact on iPhone

Thinking beyond the practicality, the personalization of contacts with photos can also become something more personal, with images that refer to good memories with this person. The functionality also has a native iOS filters feature, so you can edit the photo at the time you’re going to add it to your contact.

  • How to register emergency contacts on iPhone
  • How to place important contacts on iPhone Contacts widget
  • How to disable notifications of new Memories on iPhone, iPad and Mac

Check in the tutorial below how simple, fast and easy it is add photos to your iPhone contacts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 1:

open the iOS Contacts app on your iPhone and find the contact you want to add a photo to.

Go to Contacts > enter the contact card that want. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

when entering your contact’s card, click on “Edit” at the top right of the screen.

Click to “Edit” your contact’s card. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

Below your contact’s initials, click on “Add Photo”.

Click to add a photo to your contact. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

On the next screen, click on the picture icon.

Click on the photo icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

The iOS Photos app Camera Roll will open on the screen. Search for the photo you want to add to your contact and click to add it.

Find and click on the photo you want to add to your contact. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 6:

the selected photo will open on the screen — you can move and resize it, however you prefer .

Move and resize the photo as you prefer. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 7:

On the next screen, a series of iOS native filter options will appear, in case you wanted to apply any of them to the selected photo.

If you want, apply a filter on the selected photo. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 8:

With the photo selected, click “OK” at the top right of the screen.

Click “OK” at the top right of the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

P

floor 9:

to finish, click “OK” again at the top right of the screen.

Once again , click “OK” at the top right of the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

512978

512978

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 7, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Bring back Wriddhiman Saha: Fans set Rishabh Pant’s class on poor performance, Wriddhiman Saha started trending on Twitter without playing

Bring back Wriddhiman Saha: Fans set Rishabh Pant’s class on poor performance, Wriddhiman Saha started trending on Twitter without playing

August 28, 2021
Photo of Argument between gavaskar and naseer hussain: england vs india leeds test match a heated argument between sunil gavaskar and naseer hussain: heated argument between gavaskar and naseer hussain during LIVE commentary, know the whole matter

Argument between gavaskar and naseer hussain: england vs india leeds test match a heated argument between sunil gavaskar and naseer hussain: heated argument between gavaskar and naseer hussain during LIVE commentary, know the whole matter

August 25, 2021
Photo of Qualcomm announces the arrival of the Snapdragon Insiders program in Brazil

Qualcomm announces the arrival of the Snapdragon Insiders program in Brazil

October 4, 2021
Photo of Steam Deck tests show good performance, battery and thermal system

Steam Deck tests show good performance, battery and thermal system

September 29, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button