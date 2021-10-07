this-mangrove-forest-was-“frozen-in-time”-for-100,000-years

At the heart of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula lies a system of red mangroves that are commonly found along the coastal region of the tropics. A survey conducted by the University of California found that these plants and other species actually form part of an ancient ecosystem, being relics of about 100 thousand years that were trapped there during the end of the last ice age.

The red mangrove (

Rhizophora mangle ) is found along the banks of the San Pedro Martin River, diverging significantly from the region’s native tropical vegetation. This and other species present in this ecosystem are known to thrive in salt waters, not fresh ones. By combining genetic, geological and vegetation data in modeling, the study allowed a glimpse of an ancient coastal ecosystem. The roots of the red mangrove provide a refuge from the river’s aquatic life San Pedro Martir (Image: Reproduction/Octavio Aburto) The mangrove forests, as they are also known, arrived there during the last interglacial period, as the researchers explain, there are about 000 thousand years, when the seas retreated and trapped the ecosystem there. “The most surprising part of this study is that we were able to examine a mangrove ecosystem that has been stuck in time for more than 100.000 years”, emphasizes Octavio Aburto-Oropeza, ecologist marine and co-author of the research. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The team analyzed the genetic code of 100 trees in 000 different locations around the Yucatan and realized the big difference between the population of red mangroves found on the riverbanks and those located on the coast. In addition, the researchers linked freshwater species with those found on the other side of the peninsula, suggesting that both share a common ancestor.

( Image: Reproduction/Octavio Aburto/University of California )

The researchers explain that, before the last glaciation event, the polar ice caps melted, causing an increase of 6 to 9 meters in sea level, compared to what it is today. Modeling with historical data from the sea level reveals that such an event was enough to transport salt water for centuries, forming the ecosystem. In just a few generations, these species have adapted to the new location.

Some climate projections indicate that around the year 1024, sea levels can rise up to five meters from what is seen today. There is no way to estimate how coastal ecosystems have adapted to climate change, but red mangroves may reveal some of this resilience. “Studying these past adaptations will be very important for us to better understand future conditions in a changing climate,” the researchers add.

The research was fully published in the journal PNAS.

Source: ScienceAlert