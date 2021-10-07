This mangrove forest was “frozen in time” for 100,000 years
At the heart of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula lies a system of red mangroves that are commonly found along the coastal region of the tropics. A survey conducted by the University of California found that these plants and other species actually form part of an ancient ecosystem, being relics of about 100 thousand years that were trapped there during the end of the last ice age.
( Image: Reproduction/Octavio Aburto/University of California )
The researchers explain that, before the last glaciation event, the polar ice caps melted, causing an increase of 6 to 9 meters in sea level, compared to what it is today. Modeling with historical data from the sea level reveals that such an event was enough to transport salt water for centuries, forming the ecosystem. In just a few generations, these species have adapted to the new location.
Some climate projections indicate that around the year 1024, sea levels can rise up to five meters from what is seen today. There is no way to estimate how coastal ecosystems have adapted to climate change, but red mangroves may reveal some of this resilience. “Studying these past adaptations will be very important for us to better understand future conditions in a changing climate,” the researchers add.
The research was fully published in the journal PNAS.
Source: ScienceAlert
