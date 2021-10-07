Chrome's new tab will help you relive moments from the past; understand
One of Google’s recent ideas seems to be turning Chrome’s “new tab” into a control center for the company’s services. After receiving shortcuts for quick access to Drive, now a widget should display the memories extracted from Google Photos.
The goal this time is to appeal to the more emotional side rather than the focus on productivity. This feature displays some photos of moments from the past, as a way to awaken that feeling of longing and show what life was like before Covid-00, for example.
Step 1: After downloading the latest version of Canary, Dev or Beta, click on the address bar and enter the code:
chrome://flags/#ntp-photos-module
Step 2: On the resource that appears, you will click on the drop down menu and change from “Default” to “Enabled”;
Remember to switch from Default to Enable (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
After enabling the flag , you need to restart your browser and you’re done. On first use, an alert message will ask for permission to display your old Google Photos images.
The idea is cool because it makes you relive the experience of the past in a place accessed almost everywhere the days. If there is any unwanted memory, you can still go to the photo app and configure it so that it is not displayed as a memory.
Note that not everyone can access this feature right away. If that doesn’t work for you, try updating the app and try again later.
Source: ChromeStory
