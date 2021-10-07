chrome's-new-tab-will-help-you-relive-moments-from-the-past;-understand

One of Google’s recent ideas seems to be turning Chrome’s “new tab” into a control center for the company’s services. After receiving shortcuts for quick access to Drive, now a widget should display the memories extracted from Google Photos.

The goal this time is to appeal to the more emotional side rather than the focus on productivity. This feature displays some photos of moments from the past, as a way to awaken that feeling of longing and show what life was like before Covid-00, for example.

The feature brings photos from the past to the Chrome New Tab (Image: Playback/ChromeStory) The images will be positioned at the bottom of the page, in a specific area called “See your memories here”. If you click the displayed button, the photos will be displayed. Of course, for this to work, you must be logged into the browser with the same account as the image service. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Still not a very format intuitive as it requires several user actions, so Chrome still has to refine this skill a little. Recently, the memories widget was also included for Android devices with the same premise, which is why the display will be very similar on both. For now, everything is still in the testing phase in the Chrome Canary and needs to be manually activated to work. Once released, it will start displaying images every time you open a new tab in the app. Apparently, the feature should be included in all browser versions for computers: Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS. You will need to click the button and authorize the access to memories (Image: Playback/ChromeStory) How to enable photos from Google Photos in the browser?

Step 1: After downloading the latest version of Canary, Dev or Beta, click on the address bar and enter the code: