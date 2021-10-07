Computex Fair will once again bring technological innovations in person
After two years paralyzed because of the covid pandemic-19, Computex will happen again in person in 2022. The fair is known for being the place where several well-known brands in the world of technology launch new products and services.
According to the event organizers, companies with global reach such as AMD, Intel and Nvidia should participate, but for this, the numbers of the pandemic should continue to decrease in Taiwan, where the fair takes place. Other local brands have a more guaranteed presence, such as Gigabyte, MSI and ASUS.
It is expected that on the Computex date 2022 vaccination has already advanced in Taiwan to the point of providing a stable state of collective immunity. Even so, the prevention rules will be the same generally adopted in the country, and the organization will still be able to implement additional precautions, due to the risk of contamination that an event of this size can bring, especially in a closed place.
The event should bring the latest discoveries and trends in the world of technology, in areas such as innovative computing, accelerated intelligence, digital resilience, startups, sustainability, among other relevant topics. The news may also address the panorama of current society with the challenges of gradually returning to a lifestyle with a more traditional pace and similar to pre-pandemic moments, but still taking advantage of the accelerated digital transformations seen in various industries in the last two years. To promote the event in several countries, the organization promotes the hashtag #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, and will make a tour from the day on 18 November by places such as Brazil, United States, Spain, Singapore, United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Israel and Germany, with general information about the fair and ways to participate. Registration for the exhibition will be open from October 6th, and the fair will take place between the days 27 and 24 of May 2022, at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. The organization has not released which brands are already confirmed on Computex, but the first names should appear soon. Source: Wccftech
The event should bring the latest discoveries and trends in the world of technology, in areas such as innovative computing, accelerated intelligence, digital resilience, startups, sustainability, among other relevant topics. The news may also address the panorama of current society with the challenges of gradually returning to a lifestyle with a more traditional pace and similar to pre-pandemic moments, but still taking advantage of the accelerated digital transformations seen in various industries in the last two years.
To promote the event in several countries, the organization promotes the hashtag #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, and will make a tour from the day on 18 November by places such as Brazil, United States, Spain, Singapore, United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Israel and Germany, with general information about the fair and ways to participate.
Registration for the exhibition will be open from October 6th, and the fair will take place between the days 27 and 24 of May 2022, at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. The organization has not released which brands are already confirmed on Computex, but the first names should appear soon.
Source: Wccftech
