computex-fair-will-once-again-bring-technological-innovations-in-person

After two years paralyzed because of the covid pandemic-19, Computex will happen again in person in 2022. The fair is known for being the place where several well-known brands in the world of technology launch new products and services.

How to create a Quick Note on iPad

How to block downloading videos on Kwai

WhatsApp tests new to give more privacy to profile picture

According to the event organizers, companies with global reach such as AMD, Intel and Nvidia should participate, but for this, the numbers of the pandemic should continue to decrease in Taiwan, where the fair takes place. Other local brands have a more guaranteed presence, such as Gigabyte, MSI and ASUS.

It is expected that on the Computex date 2022 vaccination has already advanced in Taiwan to the point of providing a stable state of collective immunity. Even so, the prevention rules will be the same generally adopted in the country, and the organization will still be able to implement additional precautions, due to the risk of contamination that an event of this size can bring, especially in a closed place.