HBO Max launches in the week (10/06/2021)
Subscribers of streaming services already know that the beginning of the month is always a festival of news in the catalog of these platforms. And at HBO Max it would be no different: this first week of October, the service brought a wide variety of releases. The difference is that, instead of great unreleased productions, what we have are titles that are somewhat unknown, but whose plots are quite intriguing. So, if in addition to knowing the new movies and new series that have arrived at HBO Max, you also want to know what is worth watching, Canaltech has prepared a special selection and listed absolutely everything that is new on the platform.
Perhaps the biggest highlight of this week in the HBO Max catalog are two documentary series that draw attention for the absurdity of the stories they tell. The Estado Contra Pablo Ibar is the first of them and draws the attention of fans of court stories, as it tells the story of a man arrested in 1994 accused of triple murder. The brutal crime has shaken communities in South Florida and to this day Pablo struggles to prove his innocence — and now you have the chance to check out this story and say was he the author of the murders or not.
The other documentary series is the bizarre one The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which has left many HBO Max subscribers slack-jawed. The reason is the shocking story the episodes tell: a cult called Remnant Fellowship who dressed up as a Christian church to spread the “faith” based on weight loss. More controversial than that is the “charismatic” and dangerous founder of the whole thing: Gwen Shamblin Lara.
Taking advantage of the fact that we are talking about shocking stories, another series that landed on the HBO Max catalog is the Argentinean Between Men. With a plot much more police than investigative, the attraction shows an orgy involving a senator from Buenos Aires. All right, after all, everyone does what they want in life, right? But there is a problem: the VHS tape on which everything was recorded was leaked and now the politician will have to rush to retrieve it and save his reputation. All this while the city is mired in conflicts due to growing marginalization, crime and social inequality.
For to lighten the mood, HBO Max released this week the second episode of The American Guest. The platform’s original miniseries is based on real events and depicts former US President Theodore Roosevelt’s expedition through the Amazon region in the early 20th century, after being defeated in the electoral campaign. In search of lost time, he decides to venture out and, with the help of Brazilian Chico Diaz, explore the last uncharted river in the country: the Rio da Dúvida, in Rondônia. A good choice for those who enjoy historical productions.
Speaking now about movies, this week HBO Max gave a few more signs that he’s getting ready for Halloween and added the supernatural terror