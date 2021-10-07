hbo-max-launches-in-the-week-(10/06/2021)

Subscribers of streaming services already know that the beginning of the month is always a festival of news in the catalog of these platforms. And at HBO Max it would be no different: this first week of October, the service brought a wide variety of releases. The difference is that, instead of great unreleased productions, what we have are titles that are somewhat unknown, but whose plots are quite intriguing. So, if in addition to knowing the new movies and new series that have arrived at HBO Max, you also want to know what is worth watching, Canaltech has prepared a special selection and listed absolutely everything that is new on the platform.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of this week in the HBO Max catalog are two documentary series that draw attention for the absurdity of the stories they tell. The Estado Contra Pablo Ibar is the first of them and draws the attention of fans of court stories, as it tells the story of a man arrested in 1994 accused of triple murder. The brutal crime has shaken communities in South Florida and to this day Pablo struggles to prove his innocence — and now you have the chance to check out this story and say was he the author of the murders or not.

The State Against Pablo Ibar (Image: Disclosure/HBO)

