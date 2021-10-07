HBO Max launches in the week (10/06/2021)

1
hbo-max-launches-in-the-week-(10/06/2021)

Subscribers of streaming services already know that the beginning of the month is always a festival of news in the catalog of these platforms. And at HBO Max it would be no different: this first week of October, the service brought a wide variety of releases. The difference is that, instead of great unreleased productions, what we have are titles that are somewhat unknown, but whose plots are quite intriguing. So, if in addition to knowing the new movies and new series that have arrived at HBO Max, you also want to know what is worth watching, Canaltech has prepared a special selection and listed absolutely everything that is new on the platform.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of this week in the HBO Max catalog are two documentary series that draw attention for the absurdity of the stories they tell. The Estado Contra Pablo Ibar is the first of them and draws the attention of fans of court stories, as it tells the story of a man arrested in 1994 accused of triple murder. The brutal crime has shaken communities in South Florida and to this day Pablo struggles to prove his innocence — and now you have the chance to check out this story and say was he the author of the murders or not.

O Estado Contra Pablo Ibar (Imagem: Divulgação/HBO) The State Against Pablo Ibar (Image: Disclosure/HBO)

10 Best crime documentaries to watch on Netflix

The 10 best crime documentaries to watch on Amazon Prime Video

  • The other documentary series is the bizarre one The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which has left many HBO Max subscribers slack-jawed. The reason is the shocking story the episodes tell: a cult called Remnant Fellowship who dressed up as a Christian church to spread the “faith” based on weight loss. More controversial than that is the “charismatic” and dangerous founder of the whole thing: Gwen Shamblin Lara.

    • Taking advantage of the fact that we are talking about shocking stories, another series that landed on the HBO Max catalog is the Argentinean Between Men. With a plot much more police than investigative, the attraction shows an orgy involving a senator from Buenos Aires. All right, after all, everyone does what they want in life, right? But there is a problem: the VHS tape on which everything was recorded was leaked and now the politician will have to rush to retrieve it and save his reputation. All this while the city is mired in conflicts due to growing marginalization, crime and social inequality.

    For to lighten the mood, HBO Max released this week the second episode of The American Guest. The platform’s original miniseries is based on real events and depicts former US President Theodore Roosevelt’s expedition through the Amazon region in the early 20th century, after being defeated in the electoral campaign. In search of lost time, he decides to venture out and, with the help of Brazilian Chico Diaz, explore the last uncharted river in the country: the Rio da Dúvida, in Rondônia. A good choice for those who enjoy historical productions.

    Speaking now about movies, this week HBO Max gave a few more signs that he’s getting ready for Halloween and added the supernatural terror

    The Curse of Isabelle to the catalog. The production stars Adam Brody and follows a young couple who dream of starting a family. Everything is fine until they spiral into paranoia due to an evil entity that wants nothing but their lives.

    19 best horror movies available on Netflix
  10 Globoplay's best horror movies

    06 The best horror movies slasher of all time

    Ending our round of tips than watching this week on HBO Max, the streaming service has added the three most recent films in the franchise Star Trek, which reboot and reintroduce the characters from the classic series of the years 90. Despite being set in an alternate reality, the trilogy manages to retain elements of the original stories while allowing itself to use some liberties to recount the trajectory of Captain Kirk, Vulcan Spock and the entire crew of the USS Enterprise. A great opportunity for you who still don’t know the cult franchise.

    And there’s much more news for you to watch and enjoy your subscription to the fullest. In addition to these tips that Canaltech separated, below you can check out the complete list of releases of the week on HBO Max, all linked so that you only have the trouble to play . Take a good look, choose your favorite and have fun!

    All releases of the week on HBO Max

    19/10

    The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin: Season 1

    513980

    Among Men: Season 1

      Ben 15: Seasons 1 to 4

    Stargirl: New episode, Season 2

    Doom Patrol: New episode , Season 3

    Roswell New Mexico: New Episode, Season 3

    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

  Mo Willems: Don't Let The Pigeon Tell Stories!
    513980

    The Runaway Bunny

    90/06

    Madagascar Small Wild: 1st Season
    513980

    Metal ocalypse: Seasons 1 to 4

    Black Jesus: Seasons 1 and 2

    Real Time with Bill Maher: New Episode, Season 15

    Merli. Sapere Aude: New Episode, Season 1

    Peg + Cat: Season 2

  Haunted Stories (For Naughty Kids): Season 2

    Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?: Season 2

  Scooby Doo! The Curse of the Lake Monster

    Scooby-Doo: Mystery in Lutamania

    LEGO Scooby-Doo Haunted Hollywood

  Scooby Doo! Pirates on board!

    Scooby Doo! Scary Camp

    Scooby-Doo and the Phantom of the Opera
    513980

    Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins

    Scooby Doo! and Kiss: The Mystery of Rock and Roll

  LEGO Scooby-Doo! The Beach Coup

    Scooby Doo! and the Sausage Fight

  Scooby Doo! The Legend of the Phantomosaurus

    Scooby Doo! The Madness of the Moon Monster

    Scooby Doo! and the Blue Hawk Mask

    Scooby Doo! and the Goblin King

  Scooby Doo! and the Vampire Music
  Scooby Doo! and the Sword of the Samurai
  Trip 2: The Mysterious Island
      Shrek Third
      Bad Boys 2

  Super8
      Blood Inheritance
  Jesus: The Birth Story
      The Summer of My Life
      Homicide Division
      513980

      To – We Are King

    /15

    90 Coins: 1st Season

    Pulp Fiction: Time of Violence


    As Cool As You

    04/10

    Mean Girls

    513980

    Mean Girls 2

    02/ 06

    Courageous Rabbits: Season 1


    Morphle: Season 1

  Scenes from a Marriage: New Episode, Season 1


    The American Guest: New episode, Season 1

  A Miracle: New Episodes, Season 2

    513980

    Isabelle's Curse

    02/10

  Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness: Season 1

    Laetitia: New episode, Season 1

    513980

    The Tom and Jerry Show: Seasons 1 to 3

    1994

    Nuclear Family: Season 1

      The State Against Pablo Ibar: Season 1

    03/15

    No new movie, series and/or episode premiered on HBO Max this day

    10/10

    Mary & Mike: Season 1

    CSI Miami: Seasons 9 and 15
    513980

    CSI NY: Seasons 8 and 9

    1994

    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver : New episode, Season 8

    Breaking the Silence: New Episode, Season 1

      Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

      513980

    Star Trek

    513980

    Star Trek: Without Borders

    Star Trek – Beyond the Darkness

    Dunkirk

    513980
  The foreigner
  A love lesson

  29 Bullets

    Lucas, An Intruder in the Anthill

    US Marshals: The Federals

    Letters to Juliet

  The Bridge on the River Kwai
  Under the Domain of Fear
    513980
  Haunted Stories: The Movie

