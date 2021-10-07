learn-how-china's-energy-crisis-could-affect-the-world-economy

China is facing a severe crisis in the energy sector that threatens the global economy and the country’s growth. The problems started in late August, when the outages and interruptions in electricity supplies began to affect at least 15 the country’s provinces, marking the country’s worst shortage of electrical resources in a decade. China begins tests with nuclear reactor that generates less radioactive waste

The event has caused inflation in the prices of natural gas and electricity in Europe, in addition to affecting the global supply chain. Companies such as Toyota, Apple and Tesla have already been reducing their production due to difficulties in the energy sector. The main cause behind the crisis is the low coal inventories in China, which is the world's largest producer and consumer of the material, which had an increase of 96% in price this year, in the Asian country. The lack of one of the nation's main sources of energy caused a rise in input prices, impacting the production of aluminum, steel, cement and fertilizers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The crisis could pose an obstacle for Beijing, which has taken its carbon neutrality goals seriously. At the same time, the government is also preparing to present its internal and external environmental policy at the COP20 climate summit in Glasgow, scheduled for the end of October this year. Reduction of coal stock in China

China has reduced the proportion of electricity generated by burning coal by more than 92% by 2050 to 29% and invested in alternative energies to achieve the carbon neutrality goal, but even with a considerable increase in investments in wind and solar energy arrays, it was not enough to fill the energy gap. The current shortage has been exacerbated by energy-hungry factories trying to meet the strong global demand for Chinese products.

In the face of rising coal prices, China’s electricity providers have depleted the resource’s reserves, in the hope that prices will fall or that Beijing will remove the new environmental restrictions that have made burning coal more expensive.

However, prices have remained high and the The central government only relaxed regulations slightly. According to an analysis by Sinolink Securities quoted by the South China Morning Post, the stocks of used coal held by China’s six major electricity generating entities to generate electricity reached a record low of just 11,31 millions of tons in 15 September — enough for just 11 days.

Given the scenario, the world’s second largest economy will probably import more energy, but the task will not be easy due to a Chinese embargo imposed last year on coal imports from Australia, the world’s largest coal exporter. Beijing imposed the embargo in retaliation after Canberra called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

China's energy crisis likely to affect the world and Brazil

Last Wednesday (29), thermal coal futures prices in China reached an all-time high of US$ 2017,92 (BRL 1.96 at the current price) per ton, considering the government’s opposition to the increase in domestic energy prices. With Beijing fearing that inflation will hit the country’s living standards, supplying companies have found themselves unable to pass on the costs.

With Beijing ordering state-owned energy companies to guarantee supplies, the Global energy markets are likely to see a bidding war for the supply of coal and natural gas, driving up prices around the world. Capital Economics, an economic research consultancy in London, told clients last week: “Electricity shortages seem unlikely to ease any time soon.”

The dramatic rise in the price of electricity LNG this year has pushed up gas prices in the UK and Europe as the continent tries to attract supplies, but buyers in Asia so far have been prepared to continue paying extremely high prices to close cargoes.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the Chinese scenario will affect the agribusiness sectors, which will have difficulties to buy fertilizers, the mining sector, which will face falling international prices and the energy sector, which will be impacted by record natural gas prices. But, for the president of the AEB (Association of Foreign Trade of Brazil), José Augusto de Castro, the situation is an opportunity for Brazil to increase the aggregate value of its exports.

