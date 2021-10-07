four-brazilian-startups-led-by-women-are-selected-by-google

Four Brazilian startups founded by women were selected for the LAC Women Founders Accelerator Entrepreneurship Accelerator program 2021. The initiative is from Google, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) innovation laboratory and its WeXchange platform and in collaboration with the Mexican entrepreneurship center Centraal.

The objective is to identify science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) companies. The selection process that defined the chosen ones had the participation of more than 300 startups from 29 Latin American and Caribbean countries. The elected ones have proven to have a presence and to make an impact in their communities through new technologies. They will receive personalized advice, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/prathanchorruangsak See below which Brazilian companies will participate in the LAC Women Founders Accelerator 2021:

Carinos

Led by Elisa Mansur, Carinos is a personalized and support network digital for working moms and dads. The platform offers child care solutions aimed at the needs of families with children up to 6 years old. There, you can find tips on children’s products and services, support in solving problems, mentoring on parenting and others.

Sofi

Fintech with operations in Brazil and Uruguay, the company founded by Tatiana Pomar has the mission of helping in debt negotiation with education and financial reinclusion. To participate, the interested party simply creates an account on the site and selects the debts they wish to negotiate. Then, just choose how to pay them or make a proposal.

Change My World

Muda Meu Mundo seeks to connect small producers with retail. Led by Priscila Veras, the startup has technology that allows the engagement between the two parties through data intelligence in order to produce positive impact benefits (social and environmental) for each link in the chain.

NeuralMind

Product development specialist with artificial intelligence, NeuralMind was founded by Patrícia Tavares and Roberto Lotufo and is headquartered at Unicamp’s Scientific and Technological Park. Its tools solve image processing, text analysis, fraud detection, compliance assurance and pattern recognition problems, among others. The team develops and customizes solutions, even if customers do not have structured data.

Program Format

During the acceleration, the founders of selected startups will receive personalized assistance to invest in the growth of their companies. For this, they will participate in workshops and specific sessions on product design, customer acquisition and leadership skills development.

They will also have contact with mentors, industry experts , venture capital fund investors and entrepreneurs from Google’s global network, WeXchange/BID Lab and Centraal. At the end of the process, they will be able to show their progress on December 1st and 2nd, during the WeXchange Forum 300.

Initiatives such as these seek to break the gender barrier in the technological field. According to Endeavor Intelligence, only % of startups in the sector in Latin America are led by women. In addition, these companies are, on average, three times smaller than those run by men.

For Ana Luisa Albarran, community leader at WeXchange, this project will encourage more STEM initiatives to be founded and led by women. “The LAC Women Founders Accelerator is a unique opportunity for Latin American and Caribbean startups to have access to tools and connections that allow them to consolidate in their communities”, she says.