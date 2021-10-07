us-government-sets-criteria-for-creating-the-digital-dollar

With the dollar about to enter the crypto era, the US government must soon announce more clearly how this should happen. The material must consist of three documents. First, the Federal Reserve Board (Fed, the American central bank) is expected to present a report on the American payments system later this month, to indicate whether there is feasibility for issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The Boston Fed will later publish a survey on the technology that could underpin the digital dollar and its related open source program. This document can help establish technology standards for the creation of an American digital currency that can even be used for developing cryptocurrencies in other parts of the world — since integration with the American payments system is essential for the economy from many countries.

Finally, the President’s working group on the financial market will present recommendations on how to regulate stablecoins. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created by private companies that maintain a relatively stable price (generally, linked to a commodity or a currency or that have a supply regulated by an algorithm).

This The material will guide the financial community to how the Fed and the Biden administration see the future crypto of the dollar, as well as how far they support the adoption of a digital currency and what protections they think are needed to defend individuals and investors — as the market today is still unregulated.

What was once a distant project gained a sense of urgency as the value of digital assets reached about $2 trillion. In addition, other countries, such as China, are already making progress in creating their national digital currencies. “This went from ‘It’s an interesting idea’ a few years ago to ‘We need a pilot project,’” says Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s Geoeconomic Center.

Risks and benefits

In recent months, there have been discussions about whether creating a digital dollar is a wise decision. Randal Quarles, vice president for oversight at the Fed, says the benefits of this type of currency are unclear, but the risks are significant and concrete. At the same time, those in favor of creating a CBDC point out that it can speed up payments, reduce their cost and increase access to the financial system for non-banked individuals.

A group of central banks (which includes the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank) has released a report that indicates that CBDCs can intensify bank runs by making withdrawals easier in a crisis. In addition, creating a CBDC can take years, so the Fed prefers that the US Congress pass a law to authorize the issuance.