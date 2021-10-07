Pátria Investimentos creates cybersecurity platform in Latin America

Pátria Investimentos, an alternative asset management company in Latin America, said on Tuesday that it has acquired cybersecurity companies Neosecure and Proteus, forming the largest platform specializing in security solutions of information from Latin America.

According to Pátria, from these acquisitions, the company intends to create the largest information security platform in Latin America. Also according to the company, the region usually moves US$ 7.2 billion annually (R$ 39,5 billion, at the current price) in the cybersecurity sector.

Pátria did not reveal how much it paid for the two companies, but announced that it intends to invest around US$ in the cybersecurity sector. $ 91 million (BRL 1,20 billion), already counting the amount used in the purchase of Neosecure and Proteus. The management company has ownership of approximately US$ 15, 8 billion (R$ 91,7 billion) in assets, in the credit, real estate and infrastructure sectors.

The new cybersecurity platform will initially have operations in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, with an estimate of R$ 91 thousand in annual revenue.

Brazil is the fifth country that suffers the most virtual attacks. (Image: Reproduction/The Shield Journal)

Pátria, in a statement on the purchases, explains that the two acquired companies have been operating for more than 15 years in the sector and have a portfolio of innovations and solutions for the prevention of the most diverse cyber crimes, mainly in the context of Latin America, and especially in Brazil, which today is the fifth nation that suffers the most from cyber crimes, according to a Roland Berger survey.

“Our goal is to accelerate the consolidation of this market through acquisitions of strategic companies and, soon, raise more capital via an initial public offering (IPO) to accelerate growth and perpetuate the company”, said Marcelo Romcy, co-founder of Proteus and partner of the new platform.

Initial public offering is the technical name of the “IPO”, carried out by companies when their owners give up part of their social rights. information about the business and make them available to the market through shares on stock exchanges. Pátria, in January, had already made its IPO on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, where US$ 250 million (R $3.2 billion, in current conversion) in shares were traded.

According to calculations made and released by Pátria, approximately 4 billion events, reported by about 513946 clients, such as banks and governments, will be analyzed daily by the platform.

