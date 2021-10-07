does-dark-mode-really-save-your-phone-battery?

Dark mode has become an almost organic part of users’ routine. As a result, the impression is that this technology has always been present. However, she is still quite new. You may not remember, but dark mode arrived on cell phones a very short time ago. In 2017 on Android (from Android 9 Pie) and a year later on iPhones (with the iOS ). How to enable dark mode on Android and iOS How to enable dark mode on Windows How to enable dark mode in Google Chrome Due to the short “career” time, there are still many doubts about this technology and one of the biggest questions from users is: how much battery power does dark mode save? Contrary to what many people think, the answer to this question is neither obvious nor quick. How to enable dark mode in Firefox on PC and mobile How to turn on dark mode on Microsoft Edge After all, how much battery power does dark mode save? The importance of the display In addition to operating systems, applications also started to offer dark mode. (Image: Reproduction / Rami Al-zayat / Unsplash) In addition to its visual appeal and eye health benefits, dark mode is known to reduce device battery drain. Try asking a user the reasons why he prefers to leave the screen dark… Certainly one of these aspects will be present in the justification. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

512711

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for users to activate dark mode under the promise of gaining more screen time and, in the end, the battery behaves the same way. This is because not every device generates such optimization, only those with OLED screens.

But, to explain the reason for this, it is necessary to go back a few places on the board and address the structure of the technology ( which is an evolution of LED). The famous acronym stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, or Organic Light-Emitting Diode, in Portuguese. As the name suggests, this type of display uses emitting diodes (and not liquid crystals, like LCD screens) and, therefore, does not require a backlight.

That way, only areas that really need light are illuminated — which doesn’t include black pixels. Well, you already understand how OLED technology works, but how does dark mode fit into this equation? It’s simple: the more dark areas there are on the screen, the less energy it takes to light it.

What is the impact of dark mode on the battery?