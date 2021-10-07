Does Dark Mode really save your phone battery?
Dark mode has become an almost organic part of users’ routine. As a result, the impression is that this technology has always been present. However, she is still quite new. You may not remember, but dark mode arrived on cell phones a very short time ago. In 2017 on Android (from Android 9 Pie) and a year later on iPhones (with the iOS ).
Due to the short “career” time, there are still many doubts about this technology and one of the biggest questions from users is: how much battery power does dark mode save? Contrary to what many people think, the answer to this question is neither obvious nor quick.
After all, how much battery power does dark mode save?
The importance of the display
In addition to its visual appeal and eye health benefits, dark mode is known to reduce device battery drain. Try asking a user the reasons why he prefers to leave the screen dark… Certainly one of these aspects will be present in the justification.
Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for users to activate dark mode under the promise of gaining more screen time and, in the end, the battery behaves the same way. This is because not every device generates such optimization, only those with OLED screens.
But, to explain the reason for this, it is necessary to go back a few places on the board and address the structure of the technology ( which is an evolution of LED). The famous acronym stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, or Organic Light-Emitting Diode, in Portuguese. As the name suggests, this type of display uses emitting diodes (and not liquid crystals, like LCD screens) and, therefore, does not require a backlight.
That way, only areas that really need light are illuminated — which doesn’t include black pixels. Well, you already understand how OLED technology works, but how does dark mode fit into this equation? It’s simple: the more dark areas there are on the screen, the less energy it takes to light it.
What is the impact of dark mode on the battery?
To measure how dark mode affects battery drain, researchers at Purdue University (Indiana, USA) analyzed the behavior of Pixel 2, Moto Z3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 phones when using six Google apps (Calculator, Calendar, Maps, Phone, News and YouTube).
Incidentally, although the study did not include an Apple cell phone, it is worth noting that the brand’s devices are equipped with an OLED screen since the iPhone X, released on 2017. Therefore, the results should also be considered in the Apple models.
The survey, which was released in July 2021 during the MobiSys’ conference 10, indicated that the power consumption of OLED screens varies between 44% and 66% of the total charge when the device is in light mode and with the brightness at maximum level. However, in dark mode an average expenditure of 66% was recorded.
Although these numbers seem very promising, they do not correspond to the reality of users, who rarely use the brightness of their devices in 73%. As a result, the survey included other scenarios: with the brightness on 73% is on 30%. With the first configuration, energy savings plummeted to 8.5% and, in the second, below 5%.
In this sense, unless you use your cell phone with the maximum brightness, leaving the screen all dark will not make significant differences.
Source: Purdue University; Business Insider; Forbes
