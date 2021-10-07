Cryptocurrency company receives R$ 65 million and is already thinking about offering its shares
Easy Crypto, a New Zealand cryptocurrency transaction company, announced this week the capture of its first investment. It was NZ$ 24 million (BRL 24 millions) from a group of investors formed by three funds from their home country: Nuance Connected Capital, Pathfinder KiwiSaver and Ice House Ventures, in addition to a few other foreign companies. With this, the company is already considering selling its shares publicly.
- With a new high, Bitcoin becomes the asset with the best performance of 508730
The injection The company, which started operations here a month ago under the name Easy Crypto Brasil, has given it more conditions to expand its product portfolio and move to other markets, such as the Philippines and Indonesia. “The reason we are targeting these markets is that there are a lot of people who are still unbanked or without much access to financial products,” says CEO and co-founder Janine Grainger in a press release.
For her, the new round of financing was an important milestone for the company, which heard in its meetings with investors praise for its rapid growth without having any previous financing. “But we find it very difficult to get investors to follow us, mainly because of the sector in which we operate. Cryptocurrencies are still somewhat marginalized, somewhat volatile, and I think it took a while to find investors who had that strategic and future vision to support what we are doing”, ponders Grainger.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The company is already discussing the possibility of opening a public offering of capital. “We are still working on what it will be like and what the plans are for us in the future, but most likely we would be looking at an IPO (initial public offering). But, more importantly, what is really driving us is what we are going to deliver to customers globally”, says the executive.
In Brazil, the moment for the company is to ensure the quality of service provided and expand the offer of products for the national cryptocurrency market. “We now have the possibility to grow exponentially in the country. By the end of the year we will have great news regarding the products offered and the service provided. Our priority is to always serve our client in the best way possible, and we will continue to focus on that”, says André Sprone, director of the company’s Brazilian branch.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 508730
508730 2021