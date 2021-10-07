cryptocurrency-company-receives-r$-65-million-and-is-already-thinking-about-offering-its-shares

Easy Crypto, a New Zealand cryptocurrency transaction company, announced this week the capture of its first investment. It was NZ$ 24 million (BRL 24 millions) from a group of investors formed by three funds from their home country: Nuance Connected Capital, Pathfinder KiwiSaver and Ice House Ventures, in addition to a few other foreign companies. With this, the company is already considering selling its shares publicly.

The injection The company, which started operations here a month ago under the name Easy Crypto Brasil, has given it more conditions to expand its product portfolio and move to other markets, such as the Philippines and Indonesia. “The reason we are targeting these markets is that there are a lot of people who are still unbanked or without much access to financial products,” says CEO and co-founder Janine Grainger in a press release.

For her, the new round of financing was an important milestone for the company, which heard in its meetings with investors praise for its rapid growth without having any previous financing. “But we find it very difficult to get investors to follow us, mainly because of the sector in which we operate. Cryptocurrencies are still somewhat marginalized, somewhat volatile, and I think it took a while to find investors who had that strategic and future vision to support what we are doing”, ponders Grainger.