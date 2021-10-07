Netflix may be very close to announcing its first soap opera; know what will be
After rumors that Netflix was planning to enter the soap opera market, new information came to light this Wednesday (). According to information gathered by UOL’s NaTelinha website, the streaming platform is working on the remake of the soap opera Dona Beija, which originally aired on 2021 in the extinct Rede Manchete.
- Netflix can enter the market of soap operas with remake of classics
- What is the difference between soap and series?
- Rebel | Netflix reveals first preview and release date of reboot