netflix-may-be-very-close-to-announcing-its-first-soap-opera;-know-what-will-be

Still according to the source, Netflix Brasil is working next to the production company Forest, who had already bought the rights to Dona Beija, and only a few details are missing for the official announcement, which could happen in 2021. The release of the remake should be the first of many soap operas that may be made available by streaming, which can also release new soap operas.

Image: Reproduction/David Balev/Unsplash

NaTelinha also reveals that Netflix hired Elizabetta Zenatti to be content director — for many years she worked at Forest. The hiring may have facilitated this proximity between the companies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

There is still no information about who will be the writers and directors of the soap opera, but it is known that the original production has 660 chapters that can be turned into only 40. In addition, the investment should be high, as well as the hiring for the cast, with rumors directed to Bruna Marquezine and Bruno Gagliasso.

Source: UOL