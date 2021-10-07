startup-of-a-private-camera-network-in-rio's-neighborhoods-raises-r$66-million

Gabriel, a technology applied to security startup from Rio de Janeiro, announced the raising of R$ millions in contribution led by the Japanese SoftBank. The focus of the business is a low-cost, interconnected smart camera system. Entrepreneurs say they will invest the money in a greater presence in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro where it already operates, in addition to expanding to other capitals.

The company offers a system subscription security system in which buildings, houses and establishments share with each other the images from their cameras facing the surrounding public space. These images go to a Gabriel support center, which claims to be able to carry out complex investigations and activate the police within minutes. Public authorities do not pay for this advantage; only customers, who benefit from being part of this security network.

According to the statement, the startup’s camera system already has five times more images than the camera network In the last month, Gabriel participated in more than one investigation a day in the neighborhoods of Leblon and Ipanema, in addition to having contributed to the identification and arrest of several criminals. On the other hand, this opens space for a serious discussion: is private technology interfering too much with public safety or helping to elitist police protection?