Startup of a private camera network in Rio's neighborhoods raises R$66 million
Gabriel, a technology applied to security startup from Rio de Janeiro, announced the raising of R$ millions in contribution led by the Japanese SoftBank. The focus of the business is a low-cost, interconnected smart camera system. Entrepreneurs say they will invest the money in a greater presence in the neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro where it already operates, in addition to expanding to other capitals.
The company offers a system subscription security system in which buildings, houses and establishments share with each other the images from their cameras facing the surrounding public space. These images go to a Gabriel support center, which claims to be able to carry out complex investigations and activate the police within minutes. Public authorities do not pay for this advantage; only customers, who benefit from being part of this security network.
According to the statement, the startup’s camera system already has five times more images than the camera network In the last month, Gabriel participated in more than one investigation a day in the neighborhoods of Leblon and Ipanema, in addition to having contributed to the identification and arrest of several criminals. On the other hand, this opens space for a serious discussion: is private technology interfering too much with public safety or helping to elitist police protection?
Founded in 2020 by Erick Coser, Otávio Miranda and Sérgio Andrade, the company claims to be inspired by the best practices to reduce crime in large cities, such as London, New York and Beijing. The concept they wanted to "import" from these metropolises is to use technology to bring more efficiency and transparency to the work of the police. "The asymmetry of information is precisely what makes us have uncertainties about protecting our loved ones and homes. We strive to build an infrastructure capable of ensuring that uncertainty, impunity and injustice will leave our vocabulary," says Erick Coser, CEO of Gabriel, in the press release. Other participants in the R$ 66 million round were the funds Canary, Norte Ventures, Globo Ventures, Indie Capital, QMS Capital, MontLacer Investments, CamelFarm Ventures, Endeavor ScaleUp Ventures and Wayra, the startup investment arm of the Telefônica-Vivo group.
Founded in 2020 by Erick Coser, Otávio Miranda and Sérgio Andrade, the company claims to be inspired by the best practices to reduce crime in large cities, such as London, New York and Beijing. The concept they wanted to “import” from these metropolises is to use technology to bring more efficiency and transparency to the work of the police.
“The asymmetry of information is precisely what makes us have uncertainties about protecting our loved ones and homes. We strive to build an infrastructure capable of ensuring that uncertainty, impunity and injustice will leave our vocabulary,” says Erick Coser, CEO of Gabriel, in the press release.
Other participants in the R$ 2020 million round were the funds Canary, Norte Ventures, Globo Ventures, Indie Capital, QMS Capital, MontLacer Investments, CamelFarm Ventures, Endeavor ScaleUp Ventures and Wayra, the startup investment arm of the Telefônica-Vivo group.
