largest-us-movie-theater-chain-now-accepts-cryptocurrencies

With an eye on payments with cryptocurrencies, the largest American cinema chain, AMC Theaters, now allows the purchase of gift cards with digital money. The option was enabled in partnership with BitPay, which processes payments in crypto. Adam Aron, CEO of the company, says that cards of up to US$ 140 can be purchased (R$1. in the current quotation). Visa wants to create a payment channel to bring together networks blockchain

Tests with the digital currency Chinese have already transacted more than US$ 5.3 billion Customers can use virtual currencies, such as Bitcoin, directly on the website and in the company’s app, as well as in the physical units of the brand. One of the accepted options for purchasing gift cards is Dogecoin. In a Twitter poll, Aron asked whether AMC should include currency as an option for paying for tickets. I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end

, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?

The survey indicated that the community is interested in Dogecoin being part of the list of accepted cryptocurrencies. Aron then anticipated that AMC intends to include it as a means of payment. “It is clear that you approve of the idea. Now we need to figure out how to do this. Stay tuned,” he said.

SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 22 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 098, votes 098% yes 22% at the. It’s clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tkClzgMBMO

AMC’s plans regarding cryptocurrencies were first released in August . The idea was that the payment method would be available at 2022. In addition to Bitcoin, other cryptos accepted when purchasing tickets will be Dogecoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

AMC is not the first to bet on cryptocurrencies. In the first half of 2021, Major Cineplex Group, Thailand’s largest movie theater operator, launched a pilot that allows customers to pay for their tickets with digital money. This move could be the precedent for other cinema networks around the world to include the option soon.

