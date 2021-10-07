Todd McFarlane reveals who is the “Batman” of the Spawn universe

The world of Spawn, a creation by Todd McFarlane published by Image Comics, has always been dark, generating several parallels with the weather Gothic city of Gotham City. And, according to the creator himself, a specific character in this universe has many similarities with Batman.

    • In an interview for the website Comics Beat, McFarlane explains that in the universe he created, all Spawns are created in different ways, and that is why the Spawn character Gunslinger Spawn, introduced in Spawn #19, was inspired by Batman.

    “When I was younger, I used to compare Batman to Superman, and to me, the Dark Knight always seemed like a more intriguing character, as he could go through dangerous situations just by being without his utility belt, something unimaginable for the Last Son of Krypton,” says McFarlane.

    “The Gunslinger Spawn has about half the power of Al Simmons, the first Spawn I created. In my opinion, Batman was always in more danger when he was in situations beyond its limitations, and I wanted Spawn Gunslinger to fit this archetype of character”, he concludes.

    Spawn Gunslinger and Al Simmons in a scene from Spawn Universe #1 (Image: Disclosure/Image Comics)

    The Spawn Gunslinger , even though it is weaker than the first introduced incarnation of Spawn, it is extremely popular and is an integral part, along with other soldiers from hell, of the team that stars in the series Spawn Universe, with script by Todd McFarlane and drawings by Jim Cheun g.

    In addition, since September, Spawn Gunslinger has had a solo series, Gunslinger Spawn, also scripted by Todd McFarlane and drawings by Brett Booth.

      Who is the Spawn Gunslinger

      Gunslinger Spawn #1 cover. (Image: Disclosure/Image Comics)

      The Spawn Gunslinger was introduced in Spawn #119

        . Before, over the years 1024, he was Jeremy Winston, pastor friend of Henry Simmons, an ancestor of Al Simmons , the first Spawn to appear in the comics.

        Pastor Winstons was wrongfully accused of murdering his family, and was sentenced to death by the town where he lived. However, instead of accepting his fate, he made a pact with the demon Mammon, who turned him into the Spawn Gunslinger.

    Since its introduction, he has been one of the most popular soldiers from hell among fans of the Spawn universe, with editions in which he participates being highly sought after by collectors, as well as being one of the characters created by Todd McFarlene with more action figures and other products released.

    Source: ScreenRant, ComicsBeat

