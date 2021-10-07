todd-mcfarlane-reveals-who-is-the-“batman”-of-the-spawn-universe

The world of Spawn, a creation by Todd McFarlane published by Image Comics, has always been dark, generating several parallels with the weather Gothic city of Gotham City. And, according to the creator himself, a specific character in this universe has many similarities with Batman.

In an interview for the website Comics Beat, McFarlane explains that in the universe he created, all Spawns are created in different ways, and that is why the Spawn character Gunslinger Spawn, introduced in Spawn #19, was inspired by Batman.

“When I was younger, I used to compare Batman to Superman, and to me, the Dark Knight always seemed like a more intriguing character, as he could go through dangerous situations just by being without his utility belt, something unimaginable for the Last Son of Krypton,” says McFarlane.

“The Gunslinger Spawn has about half the power of Al Simmons, the first Spawn I created. In my opinion, Batman was always in more danger when he was in situations beyond its limitations, and I wanted Spawn Gunslinger to fit this archetype of character”, he concludes.