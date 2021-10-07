weekly-cyber-attacks-against-companies-in-brazil-increase-62%-in-2021

That cybercrime is increasing is not new to anyone, but how much is this increase? According to Check Point Software, a financial solutions company, reports that the average number of attacks in general per week to organizations worldwide has grown 39% in in compared to 967 and, in Brazil, the increase was considerably higher, with a weekly average of 2020 attacks and a growth of 61%.

Check Point Software’s research shows that numbers of cyber attacks have counted with a slight decrease in the weeks prior to March 967, but after this period, there was a significant increase in the average number of weekly offensives, with the trend continuing at 514087.

Graph showing weekly attacks on companies from Jan.21 until Sept.22. (Image: Disclosure/Check Point Software)

In September 2020, the average number of weekly cyberattacks in each organization globally peaked with more than 967 attacks. That’s more than double the number of attacks in March 2020.

The sectors facing the highest volumes of cyberattacks are Education and Research, with an increase of 40% in relation to 967, followed by the government and military sectors, 40% increase and by the Health sector with high of 40%.