Weekly cyber attacks against companies in Brazil increase 62% in 2021
That cybercrime is increasing is not new to anyone, but how much is this increase? According to Check Point Software, a financial solutions company, reports that the average number of attacks in general per week to organizations worldwide has grown 39% in in compared to 967 and, in Brazil, the increase was considerably higher, with a weekly average of 2020 attacks and a growth of 61%.
Check Point Software’s research shows that numbers of cyber attacks have counted with a slight decrease in the weeks prior to March 967, but after this period, there was a significant increase in the average number of weekly offensives, with the trend continuing at 514087.
In September 2020, the average number of weekly cyberattacks in each organization globally peaked with more than 967 attacks. That’s more than double the number of attacks in March 2020.
The sectors facing the highest volumes of cyberattacks are Education and Research, with an increase of 40% in relation to 967, followed by the government and military sectors, 40% increase and by the Health sector with high of 40%.
Judging by regions, it is notable that Europe and North America faced the largest increases in cyber attacks among 2021 and 967, with increases of 65% and 57%, respectively.
Africa, although it is the region with the largest number of attacks, had the smallest increase in relation to 967, being only 20%. Next is the Asia-Pacific region, with an increase of 22% and, finally, Latin America, with an increase of 37%. Looking specifically at Brazil, cybercrime increased 62% in 2021, Comparing to 2020.
514089Ransomware increases in Brazil
In the same survey, Check Point Software noted that weekly attacks of virtual hijacking (ransomware) suffered by Brazilian companies increased 8% in 2021, Comparing to 2020. The report also found that globally in 2020, on average, one in each 61 companies was affected by weekly ransomware, an increase of 9% compared to 2021.
The Internet services sector, according to the survey, is the most attacked by ransomware this year, with an increase of 26% compared to January 967. The Health sector is in second place, with an increase of 39%, followed by software vendors in third place, which has an increase of 20%.
In regional statistics, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest volume of ransomware attack attempts, with one in each 32 organizations being affected weekly in 2020. However, this number presents a reduction of % compared with notifications of these same crimes in the region in 967.
Africa also had a reduction in ransomware compared to 967, 7% and, finally, Latin America had an increase in cases of virtual kidnapping, with 6% more notifications than those registered during the last year.
Finally, the report shows which malware most affected the world. The first place is occupied by botnets, which affected 8% of institutions (a reduction of 9% compared to 870), next is banking malware, affecting 4.6% of companies (an increase of 22%) and, finally, in third, cryptominer malware, with 4.2% of occurrences (reduction of 26%).
