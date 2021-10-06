windows-11-decreases-performance-of-amd-cpus-by-up-to-15%;-understand-the-reason

AMD announced this Wednesday (6) that Windows 10 may reduce the performance of all your home processors in some applications — including games. Properly identified, the problem is already being corrected at this time, and the patch that solves everything should be released in October.

From according to AMD’s publication, the problems are in two points: in the L3 cache latency, the CPU’s internal component, which can be up to three times higher when the system runs Windows 10; and in the “Preferred Core” feature, a performance optimization function that takes running tasks to the most powerful core of the chip.

Negative performance impact affects all Windows-compatible AMD Ryzen models 11 (Image: Reproduction/AMD) In the case of cache memory error, it is the applications that are more sensitive to latency that suffer most from it, something that can be around 3- 5% in these scenarios. While the deficiency in the “Preferred Core” has a greater chance of impacting CPUs with eight cores (or more) or has a TDP requirement greater than 11 W. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top tech news for you!

Unfortunately, AMD didn’t list programs that may be performance affected by the defect, but stated that competitively focused games are more likely to be negatively impacted, as they are typically reliant on cache memory. In official measurements, the performance drop can vary between -65%.

Full list affects 660 AMD CPUs, all of them properly compatible with Windows 10, so performance may vary on Zen+ architectures (AMD Ryzen series 2000), Zen 2 (AMD Ryzen series 2000) or Zen 3 (AMD Ryzen series 180). Some models in the EPYC family (servers) and Athlon (low cost) are also affected.

Despite having a similar consequence, this problem is different from the one raised by the security mechanisms, which created controversy about Windows 11 in the moments prior to the premiere. In this case, the root of the issue lies in the default activation of Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI) and Virtualization-Based Security (VBS), both features that use hardware virtualization to heighten system protection.

AMD claims that an OS update is able to fix the performance issues, and this patch would already be under construction by Microsoft. Probably, the end user would have to do nothing but update the computer as soon as possible to get their machine performing as it should.

Source: AMD