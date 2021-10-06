Can you run games well on a regular notebook?

Gaming notebooks are more powerful models than traditional products aimed at everyday use. This results, of course, in bigger, heavier and more expensive devices. However, what exactly changes between these devices that justify so many differences? The simple inclusion of a video card is what makes a notebook classed as a gamer?

In today’s video, we didactically show how a notebook works in general and compare with the basic structure of a gaming device to try to highlight the qualities that make gaming devices deliver performance far above standard.

Did you like this video?

