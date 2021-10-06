what-if…?-│-what-would-happen-if-marvel-had-the-courage-to-dare?

The idea of ​​playing with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in completely different realities from those of the movies has always been very interesting. It was a concept with a lot of potential that could yield new and very creative stories and approaches. It was the opportunity to detach from the chronology to subvert everything we already knew about heroes, as comics have done so many times. But for that, it takes a lot of creativity and courage, which was lacking a lot in What If…?

Shadow Doctor Strange may appear in Multiverse of Madness

What If.. .? there will be a second season with a return of some characters

What If…? │ Series may influence MCU mainline

Marvel Studios animation starts from a great idea, but it seems not knowing exactly what to do with it and making the only big mistake that he should avoid: he is all the time stuck in the movies and revolving around stories that we already know. If the idea is to remain faithful to what the MCU has already presented, what is the point of exploring the possibilities of the multiverse? Series seems to be afraid to create and stumbles on stories that only repeat what the films have already shown (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios) Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books , songs and more! Test 17 free days!

This was a risk that was drawn in the first episode. In our critique of the series’ opening, we precisely pointed out that Captain Carter’s story sounded like an uninspired remake of Captain America: The First Avenger and that the consequences of the change, that was the really interesting part of the joke, they were left out of the story. And this was a mistake that was repeated throughout the season, with one or another exception. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! So, what should be a great playground for screenwriters to go beyond the narrative boundaries that the MCU has already shown has revealed itself a playpen of not-so-inventive ideas and that seems to be afraid of daring too much. Back to front With the end of the season, the impression is that Marvel Studios has built What If…? backwards. When we see the last episode, it is clear that the idea was always to have a team formed by characters from different corners of the multiverse to face a great threat that would put all realities at risk. So why not explore precisely this concept? The Dark Strange Doctor is one of the few things that really gets saved from the series (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios) As well as most of the episodes seemed to be the prologue of a story that was much more interesting than the one shown on screen, the way the animation was developed also gives the feeling of being a huge preparation for this final chapter. The problem is that using an entire season for this is completely pointless. Of course, all these characters need context. But precisely because What If…? remains so attached to the status quo that we already know from MCU, there’s no need to use eight episodes for that. What’s different about that Killmonger compared to Black Panther that justifies an entire episode for him? Is idiot Thor so deep that he couldn’t be understood in two lines of dialogue? Thor is already dumb on MCU, I didn’t need an episode just to show it (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch Famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

If the animation had had the courage to subvert its characters and explore really bold ideas, the format would be totally understandable. If the show had gone down a path like the one it took in the Dark Doctor Strange or T’Challa Star-Lord stories, it would make sense to create this individual performance for each of the heroes — not by chance, they’re the best thing about the show — , but that’s not what happens.

Overall, What If…? just recycled the characters and changed one or another element in its origin, which made most of the series redundant to the main chronology. Marvel Studios’ lack of courage to detach itself from the movies completely deflated an excellent idea.

Potential played out

The worst thing is to think that it would be enough to change the structure of the episodes so that the same story could be told from one way much more interesting. In the comics, Marvel has played with its multiverse in many ways, including forming teams to travel between realities.

The comic book Exiles is the greatest example of this and could be the great inspiration for What If…?