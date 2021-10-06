What If…? │ What would happen if Marvel had the courage to dare?
The idea of playing with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in completely different realities from those of the movies has always been very interesting. It was a concept with a lot of potential that could yield new and very creative stories and approaches. It was the opportunity to detach from the chronology to subvert everything we already knew about heroes, as comics have done so many times. But for that, it takes a lot of creativity and courage, which was lacking a lot in What If…?
As well as most of the episodes seemed to be the prologue of a story that was much more interesting than the one shown on screen, the way the animation was developed also gives the feeling of being a huge preparation for this final chapter. The problem is that using an entire season for this is completely pointless.
Of course, all these characters need context. But precisely because What If…? remains so attached to the
status quo that we already know from MCU, there’s no need to use eight episodes for that. What’s different about that Killmonger compared to Black Panther that justifies an entire episode for him? Is idiot Thor so deep that he couldn’t be understood in two lines of dialogue?
Thor is already dumb on MCU, I didn’t need an episode just to show it (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)
If the animation had had the courage to subvert its characters and explore really bold ideas, the format would be totally understandable. If the show had gone down a path like the one it took in the Dark Doctor Strange or T’Challa Star-Lord stories, it would make sense to create this individual performance for each of the heroes — not by chance, they’re the best thing about the show — , but that’s not what happens.
Overall, What If…? just recycled the characters and changed one or another element in its origin, which made most of the series redundant to the main chronology. Marvel Studios’ lack of courage to detach itself from the movies completely deflated an excellent idea.
Potential played out
The worst thing is to think that it would be enough to change the structure of the episodes so that the same story could be told from one way much more interesting. In the comics, Marvel has played with its multiverse in many ways, including forming teams to travel between realities.
The comic book Exiles is the greatest example of this and could be the great inspiration for What If…?
- : different versions of familiar characters are taken from their worlds and need to travel through the multiverse to solve some problem. And it is between one trip and another that their stories are developed and each one’s past is deepened.
Thus, it would be much more interesting for the series to see the dynamics of this group acting together while exploring the particularities of each one. Under this logic, even the zombie episode could be much more interesting than just putting the heroes devouring themselves around.
By the way, What If…? uses all ideas so poorly that even what she presents ends up being underused. If the idea was to make each episode a preview of its characters, what was the reality of the walking dead for? Create a two-second scene with the Scarlet Witch and Sight? Where’s Spider-Man?
In the end, the series that came with a huge promise ends with that bitter taste of having been a huge disappointment. With the exception of one or another really remarkable episode, everything else is forgettable for the simple fact of falling into one more of the same that goes against the whole proposal of the animation.
Maybe, the fans from another reality have been luckier than us.
What If…? is available in the Disney+ catalog for all subscribers.
