sachin tendulkar ajit agarkar: sachin tendulkar and ajit agarkar recall 2002 leeds victory; India great victory over England in 2002 at leeds; When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

sachin tendulkar ajit agarkar: sachin tendulkar and ajit agarkar recall 2002 leeds victory; India great victory over England in 2002 at leeds; When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century

New Delhi

Team India may seem to be struggling in the ongoing Headingley Test against England, but this ground has given many golden memories to Indian cricket. This is the ground where three great Indian batsmen made hundreds in the same match and forced the English team to an innings defeat in the year 2002. Former medium pacer Ajit Agarkar and the great Sachin Tendulkar have recounted that historic victory.

Hosts were surprised by Sachin’s shots: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar, who was doing commentary during lunch on the second day of the third Test, shared his memories. He told that then Team India had batted on a more dangerous pitch. He told that in 2002, at this ground, we had won by an innings. Even then the pitch was extremely challenging, but Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly surprised the hosts with their shots. All three had scored centuries.

IND vs ENG: India will lose… Bhajji reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s prediction

In this way got rid of short balls

Regarding this, Sachin Tendulkar said – The pitch was really disturbing. When I came to bat during tea time, it was not easy to bat. I played shots in between mind games to get the fast bowlers out of the crease and made sure they didn’t bowl short pitch deliveries. Scored 30th century here. Statistics don’t matter to me, the team’s victory was important.

Shot a lot even in bad light

He told about the incident of batting even in bad light. He said – there was a problem of light here, but we said that we will play. When the umpires spoke again after 4-5 overs, we again said that we will play, then they said that we are not seeing the ball. Actually, we were looking for big scores here and I had no problem with batting. We strategize for the match, but sometimes we don’t succeed. However, the good thing is that here we implemented the plan with complete success.

Mohammed Shami Bowled Rory Burns: Wow what a ball! Mohammed Shami clean bowled Rory Burns, the batsman kept watching like this

Mountain-like score of 628 runs

Talking about this match played in 2002, the Indian team declared the first innings at 628 runs for 8 wickets. In this, Rahul Dravid scored 148 runs in 307 balls with the help of 23 fours, while master blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored 193 runs in 330 balls with 19 fours and 3 sixes. Captain Sourav Ganguly scored 128 runs in 168 balls with the help of 14 fours and 3 sixes.

Ted Dexter Dies: Who is Ted Dexter? The cricket world engulfed in mourning due to whose death the British players came out wearing a black band

England’s condition worsened

After this, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh took 3-3 wickets with a spin and England’s first innings was bundled out for 273 runs. Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar took two wickets each. India fed the hosts a follow-on and bundled out the second innings for 309 runs. Kumble 4, Sanjay Bangar 2, while Zaheer, Ajit and Harbhajan took one wicket each to ensure Team India’s victory by an innings and 46 runs.

When Sachin’s storm came in Leeds… Tendulkar was beating the British in the dark, Dravid-Ganguly also scored a century