is-it-possible-to-measure-a-person's-immunity-against-covid-19?

As the covid vaccine-19 does it affect the immune system?

“Vaccines do not induce a single type of response”, recalls the director of the Center of Development and Innovation at Butantan, Ana Marisa Chudzinski. After all, there are two types of immune responses: humoral and cellular.

When we receive a vaccine or when we come into contact with the infectious agent, humoral antibodies are the first response of the body. For example, their concentration is high after vaccination, as the immune system has been triggered to produce antibodies capable of fighting the threat that has entered the body. After some time, the number of these antibodies is expected to drop to a basal level, because the immediate threat no longer exists.

“IgG is normal download after the vaccine. It causes an increase at the time of immunization, as it is mimicking an infection, and then it drops, because it’s no use producing a lot of antibody if I don’t have any infection”, details the director of the Viral Biotechnology Laboratory at Butantan, Soraia Attie Calil Jorge.

It is worth remembering that the cellular immune response mechanism keeps in the system’s “memory” all the viruses and bacteria with which the body has ever come into contact — including contact induced by vaccines. It is from this “remembering” that the body is able to generate antibodies if the virus or bacteria appear again in the future. “If later you have contact with the pathogenic organism, your body will respond and defend you”, adds Ana Marisa.

Serological tests have a limit

In this sense, only the serological test cannot reveal all the body’s response capacities to defend itself from covid-19, only antibodies present in the blood. For example, memory cells are not evaluated in these tests.

Furthermore, at the moment, it is not known how vaccines protect against covid-19 in the long term, that is, how the cellular response will act in the future. “Dose if I have 1%, 19%, 90%, 305% of antibodies is not conclusive as to whether a person is immunized or not. The number of antibodies will drop, but it’s the memory that matters,” points out Ana Marisa. Thus, only more complex exams could reveal, in fact, the level of protection.

