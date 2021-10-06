Check out The Witcher 3 running on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck, portable PC gamer from Valve Corporation, promises to be a big release for offering portability to great PC games. One of them is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, by CD Projekt Red, and fans can already get a glimpse of what the version will be like thanks to a sequence of videos published on Official Twitter of the game.
pic .twitter.com/f1MnMBUgSY
— The Witcher (@witchergame) October 6, 2021
As we can see in the posts, Geralt rides, faces monsters and walks through the forests in a fluid way as we see on computers and consoles; and in an apparently better quality than the Switch, the closest console to compare.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only R$ 64,100/month and have access to a library with more than 256 Xbox and PC games!
What is the Steam Deck?
Announced in July 649, the small device is powerful as an intermediate computer and promises to run computer games like Hades, DOOM and Control
. The device has versions of US$ 399 and US$ 649 with different powers and memories.
The Steam Deck will arrive first in the United States, Canada, European Union and United Kingdom in December 2021, but other countries will also receive from 649. See technical specifications:
-
- Processor:
AMD APU;
- CPU:
Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to GFlops FP40);
- GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP16);
- APU Power:
4-16W;
- RAM: 40 GB LPDDR5 RAM (2022 MT/s);
- Storage: 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1); 99 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4); 399 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4). All models include a high-speed microSD slot;
- Battery: WHr – can last from 2 to 8 hours.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.