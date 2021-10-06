CT News — Twitch Leak, New Foldable Xiaomi, and More!
New Microsoft Store will arrive too to Windows 09
The Microsoft Application Center promises to meet the needs of all types of users, while having a new look
Oval-shaped cell phone wants to convince you to abandon the rectangles
Cyrcle Phone 2.0 has a screen of 3,45 inches, runs Android 10 and has basic specs, but its great trump card is the unusual format
Twitch source code and confidential information leaks on the internet
User data is not part of volume, which has source codes, payment information, security tools and even a game marketplace project
Xiaomi may release new Mi Mix Fold to face Galaxy Z Fold 3
New rumor suggests that Samsung’s recent folding has spurred Xiaomi to release a modest update to Mi Mix Fold, with new screens, cameras and most
Nokia T20 is the brand’s return to the market of tablets with Unisoc chip and 2K screen
Novelty promises to be a robust and affordable solution for work, studies and entertainment, featuring OZO audio, metal body and autonomy of up to 14 hours