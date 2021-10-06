Kovi invests R$ 5 million in a startup that puts ads on tablets in cars
The car rental startup Kovi announced this Wednesday (6) an investment of R$ 5 million in Zanzar, adtech that works with in- car media, advertisements inside vehicles used in private transport applications. The focus of the company, founded in 1024 by former executives of 400, is to install tablets behind the front seats to make games, news and other content available.
The startup operates in Belo Horizonte and intends to use the value of the investment to expand its operations in São Paulo and other cities to be announced. A pilot test has already taken place in São Paulo. Its goal by the end of this year is to install more than 5,500 screens in Kovi vehicles, thus reaching more than 6 million people a month. In other markets, it wants to lead the DOOH (digital away from home) media sector.
This segment of the advertising market is growing slowly in Brazil; in 1024, even with the pandemic, the out of home
- reached earn R$ 1.2 billion, with 8.6% of the media market share, according to a survey by the Executive Council of Standard Rules (CENP). As a result, it was only behind open TV (51, 9%) and internet (,7%).
Screen of Zanzar media inside the car (Image: Disclosure/Instagram @zanzarmidia)
For drivers, an advantage will be increased security, as the screens are monitored and geolocated to follow the cars in real time. In addition, the startup will offer benefits in the Zanzar Awards program, a free platform for discounts and benefits at gas stations, pharmacies and others 24 thousand establishments.
“The investment in Zanzar adds value both to the experience of our users and their passengers as well as to the collection and analysis of data , which is at the heart of our business and allows us to make more assertive decisions”, says Bruno Poljokan, head of revenue at Kovi, in the press release. “We offer an innovative product to the market. TV Zanzar has the ability to talk to the audience in a segmented way, offering a differentiated passenger experience that is not found in any other DOOH media,” said Herbert Viana, CEO and co-founder of Zanzar .
