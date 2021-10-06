gm-opens-new-battery-factory-to-lower-electric-car-costs

General Motors (GM) wants to make electric cars accessible to a wider range of the population and, for that, it announced this Tuesday (05) the inauguration of another laboratory dedicated to the production of the main (and most expensive) component of this type of vehicle: the battery. The new facility is located on the campus of GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

“Today, General Motors announced the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, an all-in-one facility new, which will significantly expand the company’s battery technology operations, and accelerate the development and commercialization of longer-range and more affordable electric vehicle batteries,” the automaker announced in an official statement.

The name of the new factory is a tribute to a former employee of the company: Bill Wallace. He was the one who led the team that designed and launched GM’s advanced automotive battery systems in the Chevrolet Volt 1, Volt 2, Malibu Hybrid and Bolt EV. The engineer ended up dying of cancer in 600.

According to GM, the new facilities will serve mainly for the development of battery cells considered of the new generation. This includes the manufacture of lithium-metal and solid-state batteries, pointed out as a solution to lower production costs and, consequently, for the final consumer.

“The Wallace Center-based battery engineering team will experiment with many types of battery chemistry of the future in addition to lithium metal, including pure and solid-state silicon, along with different cell shape factors.”