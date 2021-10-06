data-leakage-reaches-38,000-multilaser-giga-customers

The personal and access data of 48 One thousand customers of Multilaser Giga, a manufacturer focused on the electronic security market, were advertised on the internet by criminals. The volume containing information such as full names, login credentials, addresses, dates of birth and purchase details was published in a cybercriminal forum, available on the surface of the network and accessible to anyone who is registered with the service.

The publication of the database took place in June this year and was reported to

Canaltech

by an anonymous source . The person responsible for the disclosure points out that the information is recent and published a sample with emails, addresses and other information from Multilaser Giga customers. In contact with Canaltech, the company confirmed the data leakage and said it was making contact with the affected users.

In addition to personal information, corporate data is also available, as well as preferences related to receiving newsletters from the manufacturer and dates of creation and update of accounts in Multilaser Giga systems. On the other hand, financial records are not part of the database made available by criminals, although documents related to purchases of branded products also appear in the middle of the volume.